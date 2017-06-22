Dragonfly Day returns to Warriors’ Path this Saturday

“Dragonflies are a group of fascinating but little-known creatures,” said Park Ranger Marty Silver. “At Dragonfly Day, we'll learn to observe, photograph and identify these amazing insects. We'll also learn more about their life histories and what they can teach us about the health of our nearby natural places.”

Don Holt and Larry Everett will serve as guest speakers at this year’s event. Holt, a naturalist at Steele Creek Park, has held a special interest in dragonflies since the 1970s. For the past several years, he has photographed and identified dragonflies and damselflies as a hobby, eventually writing two articles for the Tennessee Conservationist magazine.

Everett, an aquatic biologist with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, has worked toward protecting water quality and land and water resources for many years. He has studied dragonfly larvae and adults and is active with the Dragonfly Society of the Americas.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants should dress for warm, wet field conditions, pack a lunch and bring close-focusing binoculars and a camera, if possible.

The event is free, but all participants must preregister by calling 423-239-6786 or by emailing Silver at Marty.Silver@tn.gov.