Learn to be a successful job seeker at MECC symposium

Three workshops will provide participants with training that includes building and reviewing resumes, filling out an application and getting noticed and preparing for a job interview.

The symposium will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. in Godwin Hall. The event continues through 1 p.m. and will include lunch provided by the Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Authority. A panel of human resources professionals will be available to field questions from participants during lunch.

The Application Workshop will include tips on how to get an application noticed and how to properly apply for state jobs online. The Resume Building Workshop will provide suitable tips and enable participants to build a fresh resume with professional guidance. Human resources professionals will also review current resumes.

The third session will provide tips on interviewing, including preparation and proper dress. Each workshop will be held from 9-9:50 a.m., 10-10:50 a.m., and 11-11:50 a.m. Participants are encouraged to preregister on MECC’s website, but walk-ins are welcome.

“A large percentage of the workforce in Southwest Virginia is retiring, and we are expecting to be hiring several in our agency over the next few years,” said DMME Human Resources Manager Gail Vance. “We know there are qualified people to fill those positions, and we don’t want them to go unnoticed because their resume, application or interview skills needed work.”

Wise County Chamber of Commerce Director Rick Colley said county businesses “are hiring and are seeing a common theme in lacking applications, missing information on resumes and unprepared interviewees. Our businesses want to equip potential new employees with the right information so we can hire the best.”