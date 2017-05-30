Upcoming Events as of May 29

All Sports

• TNT SPORTSPLEX ACL CAMP will take place Tuesdays and Thursday, 11 a.m.-noon, in June and July. Offering training for all types of athletes, the program strengthens muscles surrounding the knee to help prevent the common injury. Cost is $150 per athlete; all age groups are welcome. For more information, go online at tntsportsplex.com, visit the TNT Sportsplex Facebook page, or call (423) 782-7954. TNT Sportsplex is located at 600 E. Main St., Kingsport.

• TNT SPORTS CAMP, for grades 3-8, will be held June 12-15, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Campers will get the opportunity to experience several different sports. Cost is $150 per camper. For more information, go online at tntsportsplex.com, visit the TNT Sportsplex Facebook page, or call (423) 782-7954. TNT Sportsplex is located at 600 E. Main St.

Baseball

CAMPS

• KINGSPORT BOYS BASEBALL CAMPS will take place May 30-June 1 at Dobyns-Bennett’s J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Session I, for grades K-5, will run from 8:30-10:45 a.m. Session II, for grades 6-10, will run from 11 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Cost is $50 per individual or $80 for two in a family. There are team discounts for seven or more ($250). For more information, email Tribe coach Ryan Wagner at rwagner@k12k.com or call (423) 384-0985.

• DOUG JONES SUMMER YOUTH Baseball Camp, for players ages 7-12, will be held June 5-9, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Tusculum’s Red Edmonds Softball Field in Greeneville. Cost is $85 prior to the first day of camp and $95 the day the camp starts. For more information, call the Tusculum baseball office at (423) 636-7300, ext. 5699 or go online at tusculumpioneers.com and click Camps under the Inside Athletics tab.

• CARSON-NEWMAN BASEBALL CAMPS are coming up in June. An all-phases camp (for ages 6-13) will be held June 12-15 from 9 a.m.-noon ($125 per player). A hitting camp (June 19-20) and a pitching camp (June 21-22) will be split into two sessions. The 9-11 a.m. session is for players ages 6-13; the 1-3 p.m. session is geared toward high school players. Each costs $75. Go online at cneagles.com/camps or for more information, call (865) 471-3465.

• INDIVIDUAL PITCHING LESSONS for ages 9-14 offered by David Hoover, former Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone pitching coach. Call 578-3427 for details.

Basketball

CAMPS/TRAINING

• TNT SPORTSPLEX in Kingsport is holding Basketball Academy Training (divisions for middle schoolers, grades 3-5 and high schoolers) and Small Group Basketball (specialized training; limited to three players) through June 24. For more information, go online at tntsportsplex.com, visit the TNT Sportsplex Facebook page, or call (423) 782-7954. TNT Sportsplex is located at 600 E. Main St.

• WISE CENTRAL GIRLS coach Robin Dotson’s 31st annual basketball camp, for girls grades 1-8, will be held May 30-June 1 at Central High School in Wise. The camp will run daily from 9 a.m.-noon. The cost is $50. For more information or to pre-register, call Coach Dotson at 393-3964 (cell) or 328-8015 (school).

• DOBYNS-BENNETT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Girls Basketball Skills Camp, for rising second- through fifth-graders, will be held June 5, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the Buck Van Huss Dome. Cost is $50. Registration forms are available on the KCS (k12k.com) or D-B website (dbhs.k12k.com), at the D-B Activities Office, or email coach Bill Francis at wfrancis@k12k.com.

• CARSON-NEWMAN MEN’S BASKETBALL is conducting a pair of “Drill Factory” camps this summer, one June 5-9 and the other July 3-7. For boys and girls grades 3-12, cost is $145 per player or $260 for a player to participate in both camps. To register or with questions, call Eagles assistant coach Shane Williams at (423) 943-3073 or email him at swilliams@cn.edu.

• VIRGINIA-WISE TEAM CAMP, for males of all ages and featuring competition with teams from Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina, will be held June 11-13 at the Prior Convocation Center in Wise. Deposit fee per team is $250; there is a seven-game guarantee. To learn more, go online at uvawisebasketballcamps.com.

• CARSON-NEWMAN LADY EAGLE Basketball Camp, for third- through eighth-graders, will run June 12-15, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Holt Fieldhouse. Cost is $70 per camper. Go online at cneagles.com/sport and click the Women’s Basketball tab.

• VIRGINIA-WISE CO-ED BASKETBALL CAMPS, with a half-day option for ages 5-7 and a full-day option for those ages 7 through rising eighth-grader, will be held in June at the Prior Convocation Center in Wise. Half-day registration is $75 and full-day registration is $135. To learn more, go online at uvawisebasketballcamps.com.

• RYAN GOODSON PRO SKILLS basketball camp, for grades 3-8, will be held July 15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at TNT Sportsplex, 600 E. Main St., Kingsport. Cost is $60 per player; deadline to enter is May 24. For more information, go online at tntsportsplex.com, visit the TNT Sportsplex Facebook page, or call (423) 782-7954.

LEAGUES/SIGNUPS

• SHOOTING STARS 19th annual Summer League signups, open to boys and girls grades 3-12, will run through June 27. The league offers a 12-game season plus a tournament. Entry fee is $240 per team and play will be at Science Hill High School. Call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com for more information.

• LITTLE DRIBBLERS BASKETBALL League, with divisions for first- and second-graders and third- and fourth-graders, will be held in June at TNT Sportsplex, 600 E. Main St., Kingsport. Players register as individuals and are placed on teams. . For more information, go online at tntsportsplex.com, visit the TNT Sportsplex Facebook page, or call (423) 782-7954.

• TNT SUMMER BASKETBALL LEAGUE, for girls and boys in fifth grade through adult, will take place in July. Teams will play 12 games plus a single-elimination tournament. Cost is $350 per team; deadline to register is June 30. For more information, go online at tntsportsplex.com, visit the TNT Sportsplex Facebook page, or call (423) 782-7954. TNT Sportsplex is located at 600 E. Main St.

Football

CAMPS/CLINICS

• CARSON-NEWMAN YOUTH FOOTBALL Camp, for elementary school players ages 5-11, will take place May 30-June 2. This non-contact camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon each day. Cost is $100. Call Aaron Hutsell at (865) 471-4794 for more information or go online at cn.edu/athletics and click the Football tab.

• CARL TORBUSH’S FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS Football Camp, for those eligible for high school competition during the 2017-18 school year, will be held June 9 at East Tennessee State’s MSHA Athletic Center in Johnson City. Registration for this instructional camp will start at 5 p.m. and the camp will conclude at 9 p.m. Cost is $40. To register or for more information, go online at totalcamps.com/ETSUFOOTBALLCAMPS or contact Andrew Sims, ETSU’s director of football operations, at (423) 439-8228 or via email at football@etsu.edu.

• CARL TORBUSH’S ELITE Football Camp, for those eligible for high school competition during the 2017-18 school year, will be held June 10 at East Tennessee State’s MSHA Athletic Center in Johnson City. Registration for this instructional camp will start at 9 a.m. and the camp will conclude at 1 p.m. Cost is $40. To register or for more information, go online at totalcamps.com/ETSUFOOTBALLCAMPS or contact Andrew Sims, ETSU’s director of football operations, at (423) 439-8228 or via email at football@etsu.edu.

• CARSON-NEWMAN FOOTBALL will host a one-day technique camp, for rising ninth-graders and up, on July 8. Fee is $35 payable by check or cash if preregistering or $40 for walk-ups. Checks can be made payable to Carson-Newman Football. To preregister, register online at cneagles.com/camps. For more information or with questions, call Aaron Hutsell at (865) 471-4794 or Paula Yokley at (865) 471-3466.

LEAGUES/REGISTRATION

• CHURCH HILL-MOUNT CARMEL-SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department will hold youth football registration Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., during July at Church Hill City Hall or online at www.churchhilltn.gov. Age brackets are 6-8 and 9-12 with a $40 fee for city residents and $50 for non-city residents. Players must turn 6 before Sept. 30, 2017, and may not turn 13 before that date, or must be in the seventh grade to be eligible to play. For more information, call (423) 357-7010.

• NFL FLAG FOOTBALL 7 ON 7, hosted by the Colonial Heights Athletic Commission, will have signups through June 24. Evaluations will take place on June 24 ahead of a team draft on July 1. Age groups are 4-6, 7-10, 11-13 and 14-17. Cost is $60. To learn more, go online at chacsports.leagueapps.com or call (423) 791-0100.

Golf

TOURNAMENTS

• CEDAR HILL COUNTRY CLUB Ladies’ Invitational will take place Saturday, June 3, starting at 9:30 a.m. The field for the two-woman, select-shot format is limited to 40 teams. Entry fee is $55 per person, and a practice round (cart fee not included) is available the week before the event. Deadline to enter is Tuesday, May 30. Call Ellie Riggs at (276) 393-0128 or Lana Prater at (276) 393-2019.

• FIFTH ABUSE ALTERNATIVES golf tournament will be held Friday, June 23 at Clear Creek Golf Club in Bristol, Va. Entry fee for the four-person event is $80 per player. Tournament day check-in begins at 1 p.m. and tee times at 2 p.m. Guests are welcome and individuals can be paired with other players. Proceeds will be used to support the program and services offered to domestic violence survivors in the two Bristols as well as Sullivan County and Washington County, Va. Sponsorships opportunities are available. Contact Abuse Alternatives Inc. At (423) 652-9093 for more information or to register.

Running

CAMPS

• KINGSPORT TRACK AND SPEED Camp, for those in grades 3-9 who want to learn techniques for the different track disciplines, will take place June 5, 6 and 7, from 9-11:45 a.m., at the Dobyns-Bennett track. Cost is $50. Registration forms are available on the KCS (k12k.com) or D-B website (dbhs.k12k.com), at the D-B Activities Office, or contact coach Bob Bingham at rbingham@k12k.com or (423) 361-3831.

• TRAILBLAZER XC CAMP, for grades 3-12, will be held July 17-21, from 6:30-8 p.m., at Daniel Boone High School in Gray. Cost is $35 for individuals, $30 per entrant if registering two or more in a family or $30 per athlete if registering five or more from a school team together. For more information or to register, email huff10@comcast.com.

RACES

• AMIS MILL 10K, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held on Saturday, June 3, starting at 8 a.m., at Amis Mill Eatery in Rogersville. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

• DIRT ROAD DASH, with a 5K run/walk, kids 1-mile and a half-mile run and sponsored by the Rye Cove United Methodist Church, will be held Saturday, June 3, starting at 9 a.m. Registration is at 8 a.m. Race begins and ends at the church and will be run on Brick Church Road. Entry fees are: $25 for the 5K run (12-25, 25-50, 50-and-over), $20 for the 1-mile walk (any age), $15 for the 1-mile run (6-9, 10-12) and $10 for the half-mile run (0-5). Call (423) 361-0598 or (423) 306-1494.

• THE RIVER MILE, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will take place on Tuesday, June 6, starting at 6 p.m., at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

• WOLF RUN, a 7-mile trail race and part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport on Tuesday, July 18, beginning at 6 p.m. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

• RAILROAD DAYS 5K/3M Power Walk/1M Fun Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 5 in Appalachia. Pre-registration is $14 for the race and $10 for the walk. Make checks payable to: Railroad Days, P.O. Box 302, Appalachia, VA 24216. For more details, contact Randy Blair at (276) 393-9577 .

• HEART FOR HAITI 5K, hosted by Ragged Edge Ministries, will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Va. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the race at 10 a.m. along the cross country course. Cost is $25. To learn more contact Paul Maggard at (276) 393-0220 or paul.maggard@gressengineering.com or Norma Mullins at (423) 384-6175 or normamullins178@yahoo.com.

• BAYS MOUNTAIN TRAIL RACE, a 15-mile trail race and part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 8 a.m. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

• ASCENT AT MOUNTAIN AIR 5K will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 in Burnsville, N.C. Registration is limited to 200 runners. Learn more online at Ascent at Mountain Air website.

• CROOKED RIVER HALF MARATHON, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 at The Lodge at Crooked River on AP Carter Highway in Virginia. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

Shooting

• TRI-CITIES FRIENDS of NRA will hold a Monday Night Shoot-Out event on June 5, beginning at 6 p.m., at Shooters Edge, 413 Century Court, Piney Flats, Tenn. Firearms, ammo and targets will be provided along with food and prizes for the winning team. Shooters will compete in teams of four; shooters can be paired up with others to create a team. For information on Friends of NRA, go online at friendsofnra.org. For more information on the event or to register contact Josh Donihe at (423) 341-7454, Rev. Jay Mills at (423) 276-5045 or email jsdonihe@charter.net.

Soccer

CAMPS

• SULLIVAN CENTRAL SOCCER CAMP, for rising fourth- through eighth-graders and conducted by Lady Cougars coaches and players, will take place June 12-14, from 6-8:30 p.m. Cost is $50 per player ($40 for additional children from the same household). Email emily.robinette@sullivank12 for more information.

• TRIBE SOCCER CAMP, for boys and girls ages 6-18, will be held June 19-22, from 5:30-8 p.m. at Dobyns-Bennett’s Indian Highland Park. Cost is $80. Registration forms are available on the KCS (k12k.com) or D-B website (dbhs.k12k.com), at the D-B Activities Office, or call coach Blake Rutherford at (423) 312-1384.

• TUSCULUM COLLEGE JOY OF SOCCER camp, a coed/individual/high school ID camp for players ages 7-17, will be held June 25-29 and the team camp will take place July 23-27. Contact women’s coach Mike Joy at (423) 636-7321 or mjoy@tusculum.edu for more information.

• KING TORNADO SOCCER CAMP, for boys and girls ages 5-14, will be held June 26-30. Cost is $175; ages 5-6 is half-day only at a cost of $120. For more information, go online at tornadosoccercamps.com.

LEAGUES/REGISTRATION

• CHURCH HILL-MOUNT CARMEL-SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department will hold registration for outdoor soccer in July from Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Church Hill City Hall. Age brackets are 7-9 and 10-13. Entry fee is $20 for city residents and $30 of non-city residents. A player must turn 7 before Sept. 30, 2017, and may not turn 14 before that date to be eligible. For more information, call (423) 357-7010.

Softball

CAMPS

• DOBYNS-BENNETT LADY INDIANS Softball Camp, for ages 7-12, will be held June 15-16, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Indian Highland Park. Cost is $50. Registration forms are available on the KCS (k12k.com) or D-B website (dbhs.k12k.com), at the D-B Activities Office, or call coach Andy Hubbard at (423) 502-1338.

TOURNAMENTS

• JUNE CLASSIC softball tournament, with men’s and women’s divisions, will take place June 9-11 at the Brickyard Softball Complex. Entry fee is $200; USSSA rules apply. Deadline to enter is June 5. Call Jack Henry at (423) 384-1765.

Swimming

• KINGSPORT PIRANHAS Spring and Summer Developmental Swim School will be held this summer at the Dobyns-Bennett pool. The SwimAmerica program will offer two tracks: Learn to Swim (5:45-6:15 p.m.) for beginners ages 4 and older and Piranha Mini (5:45-6:30 p.m.) for any swimmer capable of swimming one length of the pool freestyle. One remaining eight-night session, starting June 27, is available. Cost is $100 for first-time students and $80 for returning students. Register online at KingsportPiranhas.com. For more information, call Jorge Blasini at (423) 967-4264 or email swimkingsport@gmail.com.

Tennis

TOURNAMENTS

• 42nd COALFIELD PROGRESS Tennis Tournament is set for June 16-18 at Virginia-Wise. Singles divisions are men's/women's A, B and 40-plus and boys/girls 12-under through 18-under. Doubles divisions are men's/women's doubles, mixed doubles and 40-plus doubles. Entry fee is $12 per person per event and all proceeds benefit the Virginia-Wise tennis teams. For more information, contact tournament director Danny Rowland at (276) 328-1100 or (276) 870-8744.

Volleyball

CAMPS/CLINICS

• LADY INDIANS VOLLEYBALL CAMPS will be held May 30-June 1 at Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome. The camp for grades 3-6 will run from 8-10 a.m.; cost is $50. The camp for grades 7-9 will run from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m..; cost is $55. Registration forms are available on the KCS (k12k.com) or D-B website (dbhs.k12k.com), at the D-B Activities Office, or contact coach Megan Devine at mdevine@k12k.com or (423) 378-8434.

• TENNESSEE VOLLEYBALL Serving Clinic, for grades 5-12, will be held Saturday, June 10 at the Joan Cronan Volleyball Center, 2321 Stephenson Dr., Knoxville. Campers will receive instruction on all types of serves. Check-in is at 9 a.m.; the camp runs from 10 a.m.-noon. Cost per camper is $50. Go online at tennesseesportcamps.com for more information or to register.

• TENNESSEE VOLLEYBALL Hitting Clinic, for grades 5-12, will be held Saturday, June 24 at the Joan Cronan Volleyball Center, 2321 Stephenson Dr., Knoxville. From the beginner to the advanced, every player will learn to become a better attacker. Check-in is at 9 a.m.; the camp runs from 10 a.m.-noon. Cost per camper is $50. Go online at tennesseesportcamps.com for more information or to register.

• TENNESSEE VOLLEYBALL Defense Clinic, for grades 5-12, will be held Thursday, July 6 at Thompson-Boling Arena, 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way No. 202, Knoxville. Passing, ball-handling, proper posture and positioning, digging, reading attackers and out-of-system setting will be covered, along with other skills commonly used in this area. Check-in is at 8 a.m. at TBA’s Gate B; the camp runs from 9 a.m.-noon. Cost per camper is $65 (combine with July Serving Clinic for $130). Go online at tennesseesportcamps.com for more information or to register.

• TENNESSEE VOLLEYBALL Serving Clinic, for grades 5-12, will be held Thursday, July 6 at Thompson-Boling Arena, 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way No. 202, Knoxville. Campers will receive instruction on all types of serves. Check-in is at 12:15 p.m. at TBA’s Gate B; the camp runs from 1-4 p.m. Cost per camper is $65 (combine with July Defense Clinic for $130). Go online at tennesseesportcamps.com for more information or to register.

• TENNESSEE VOLLEYBALL Setter Clinic, for grades 5-12, will be held Friday, July 7 at Thompson-Boling Arena, 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way No. 202, Knoxville. Learn proper hand position, footwork to the ball and leadership skills. Practice the execution of various sets, learn to run different offenses, play right back defense and start every game with a great serve. Check-in is at 8 a.m. at TBA’s Gate B; the clinic runs from 9 a.m.-noon. Cost per camper is $65 (combine with July Hitter Clinic for $130). Go online at tennesseesportcamps.com for more information or to register.

• TENNESSEE VOLLEYBALL Hitter Clinic, for grades 5-12, will be held Friday, July 7 at Thompson-Boling Arena, 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way No. 202, Knoxville. From the beginner to the advanced, every player will learn to become a better attacker. Check-in is at 12:15 p.m. at TBA’s Gate B; the clinic runs from 1-4 p.m. Cost per camper is $65 (combine with July Setter Clinic for $130). Go online at tennesseesportcamps.com for more information or to register.

• TENNESSEE VOLLEYBALL Elite Skills Camp, for grades 5-12, will be held July 8-10 at Thompson-Boling Arena, 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way No. 202, Knoxville. All skills will be taught and reviewed. Check-in is at noon on July 8 and checkout is at 4 p.m. on July 10, both at TBA’s Gate B. Cost per camper is $250. Go online at tennesseesportcamps.com for more information or to register.

• VIRGINIA-WISE VOLLEYBALL will host an individual skills camp, focusing on the fundamentals, on Monday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 11 inside the Prior Convocation Center. The camp will feature two three-hour sessions daily: from 9 a.m.-noon (eighth-graders and older) and 1-4 p.m. (for seventh-graders and younger). Both sessions are $50. Complete camp information can be found online at uvawisecavs.com under the “2017 Summer Skills Camp” tab on the volleyball page.

• TENNESSEE VOLLEYBALL will hold two Team Training Camps this summer, with sessions set for July 11-13 and July 17-19 at Thompson-Boling Arena, 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way No. 202, Knoxville. The camps will offer an intense, structured program that will focus on tactical instruction, utilizing team drills and competition to develop team offensive and defensive systems; a team must have at least eight players to participate. Cost is $175 for players. Go online at tennesseesportcamps.com for more information or to register.

• TENNESSEE VOLLEYBALL Volunteer Experience camp, for grades 8-12, will be held July 15-16 at the Joan Cronan Volleyball Center, 2321 Stephenson Dr., Knoxville. The camp will offer firsthand experience in what it is like to be a Tennessee volleyball student-athlete. Check-in is at 8 a.m. on July 15 and checkout is at 4 p.m. on July 16. Cost per camper is $250. Go online at tennesseesportcamps.com for more information or to register.

Wrestling

• CHURCH HILL-MOUNT CARMEL-SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department will offer a summer wrestling program. Registration will be in May, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Church Hill City Hall. Entry fee is $10 with each wrestler supplied headgear. Wrestling shoes must be purchased. Program is for rising third- through fifth-graders and sixth- through eighth-graders. Program will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 12-July 17. Call (423) 357-7010 with questions.