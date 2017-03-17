Spring fever: Kingsport Parks and Recreation offers a variety of events in March, April

Time to talk about spring.

Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department has lined up a number of events and activities during the months of March and April to help get you out of the house and in the mood for warmer weather. All we need now is for Mother Nature to cooperate.

Beginning next week are the department’s Time for Tennis spring tennis classes for children and teens. The six-week sessions begin March 20 and run through April 27 and will be held at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center. The cost is $30 for child.

Kingsport City Schools will have spring break the week of March 27, so to take advantage of this week of rest, parks and recreation is holding its annual Spring Break Camp at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center.

“What better way to spend that time off than with fun games, sports, crafts and activities?” a news release about the event asks.

Kids ages 6 through 12 can sign up and the cost is $20 for the week. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, though the department is allowing early drop-off/late pickup for an extra $10 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Once spring break wraps up and you’re still looking for something different to do, you might want to try your hand at golf.

Starting April 3, the department will launch an EAGLE golf program — Early Age Golf Learning Experience. The six-class course will introduce students to the game through fundamentals, going through the steps of the golf swing, rules of the game and more.

The classes take place at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center every Monday at 4 p.m. beginning April 3 and running for the following five weeks. The cost is $20 and kids ages 7 to 12 can participate.

For younger children, the department cordially invites them to attend a Teddy Bear and Me Tea Party at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center on April 29. The event is from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the cost is $2 per person.

Refreshments, crafts and prizes will be available, and there will be a parade.

For more information about any of these events, call Renee Ensor at (423) 224-2489 or email her at reneeensor@kingsporttn.gov.

Finally, Allandale Mansion is holding its third annual Easter Egg Rolling event April 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Egg rolling will take place on the front lawn and participants can enjoy a small egg hunt, bonnet contest, storytelling and pancakes with the Easter Bunny.

The event is free and open for kids ages 10 and under. For more information about the Easter event, contact Allandale Mansion at (423) 229-9422.