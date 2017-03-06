Borden Park getting facelift this summer

Kingsport officials plan to hold a neighborhood listening post at the Borden Park building on March 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The public and 1,300 residents of the neighborhood are encouraged to attend the meeting to hear more about the upcoming improvements to the park, said Robin Dimona, assistant manager of the parks and recreation department.

The improvements include a new walking trail around the perimeter of the 18-acre park, an open space plaza near the recreation building for outdoor fitness programs, a resurfaced basketball court and improved parking.

“We’re hoping we can start some new programming, walking clubs and diabetes prevention programs,” Dimona said.

An official with the University of Tennessee Extension office will be on hand at the listening post to discuss healthy lifestyle options, city officials will hand out surveys about possible fitness and wellness programs and visitors will be able to register for the Million Mile Club with Healthy Kingsport.

The improvements are being paid for with a $450,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Health for Project Diabetes, which was awarded to Kingsport last year. The grant provides $150,000 a year for three years and has no matching portion.

The statewide grant is meant to help reduce diabetes and obesity and improve wellness initiatives within the community.

Dimona said the improvements are expected to be complete by June and will mark the first phase of three coming to Borden Park. Year two will bring playground equipment for younger children and year three a fitness playground for older kids.

“We’re very excited because it’s a no-match grant. It’s money we can actually spend on improvements to the park,” Dimona said. “Borden has some great opportunities for walking, bicycling, the disc golf course and tennis. We’re just trying to get more people out to the park and encouraging more outdoor play.

“With the new playground features, I think it will really be a multifaceted park.”