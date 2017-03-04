Page turner: Kingsport library book fair begins March 16

In less than two weeks, the Kingsport Civic Auditorium is going to be filled with tables and boxes full of paperback and hardcover books for sale with all proceeds going to the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library and First Book — Greater Kingsport.

The annual book fair is the only fundraiser for the library.

“The profits have allowed the library to update their collection, purchase genealogy research scanners, enhance the library’s catalog, update the library’s website, create a maker space, and replace the library’s decades-old landscaping,” said library Director Helen Whittaker. “Without funds from the book sale, none of these improvements would occur.”

In addition, First Book — Greater Kingsport uses its half of the proceeds to buy books to distribute to at-risk children in the community.

The book fair will be held at the Civic Auditorium from March 16 through March 19. Admission is free and the event will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 12:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. A preview sale will be held on March 16 (with a $10 admission fee) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. As in previous years, the fair will have the $10 bag sale all day Sunday.

Sales will be cash or credit card only, but credit card purchases must be for a minimum of $25. Checks will not be accepted.

The books and other material comes from the public, which donates items to the library throughout the year. Volunteers work year-round emptying the donation box (sometimes three to four times a week), sorting and storing the books and then pricing all of the items in the lead-up to the March book fair.

Whittaker said she anticipates between 25,000 and 30,000 books will be available for sale.

Books from more than 30 categories will be offered, including children and teen, adult fiction, romance, biographies, spiritual, cookbooks and do-it-yourself books, local interest and coffee table books. Based on customer requests, the library has added two new categories to the selection: sports and transportation.

CDs, VHS tapes and DVDs, more than 100 vinyl albums and 2,500 new and used comic books will also be available.

Encyclopedias, Reader’s Digest condensed books and old textbooks will not be for sale. In the past, library officials have said those items just don’t sell, and the library doesn’t accept them anyway. As for the items left over from the fair, the books sometimes go to other libraries for similar sales or to a used book buyer. No items are held for future sales.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library and First Book — Greater Kingsport.

Last year, the sale raised $26,000, with the proceeds split evenly between the two sponsors.

In previous years, the library has used the proceeds for special children’s programs, author talks, matching grants for computers, a self-check machine, microfilm scanners for genealogy research, Smithsonian traveling exhibits, security cameras, Little Free Libraries, and library promotion and advertising, such as the Geek Your Library campaign.

The library’s first book fair was held in 1961 and was sponsored by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library and the American Association of University Women. The fair was held every two years until 2011, when it was switched to an annual event.