Happy birthday, Kingsport! Model City invites one and all for centennial celebration

“Kingsport only turns 100 once,” said Heather Cook, director of marketing and public relations for the city. “I really hope people want to be a part of that.”

Kingsport plans to celebrate its actual incorporation date today with a birthday celebration at the downtown Farmers Market (at the corner of Clinchfield and Center). The family-friendly event will begin at 3:30 p.m. and include birthday cake, history displays, free carousel rides, activity stations for kids, a photo booth, free giveaways and book signings by Vince Staten and Brianne Wright.

A program will begin at 4 p.m. with recognitions of former mayors and city managers, a video about Kingsport and a few local celebrities. The 10 history displays, each one focusing on a different decade, will be located inside the Farmers Market.

At least three centenarians who will be turning 100 or older this year are expected to attend, with the possibility of a fourth, Cook said.

“It’s a birthday party and who doesn’t have fun at birthday parties?” Cook said. “It’ll be a lot of fun and very special, like a birthday should be.”

Kingsport plans to celebrate its centennial throughout the year, offering up four signature events. The first — a New Year’s Eve street party — took place in downtown with hundreds in attendance ringing in 2017.

Later this year, Kingsport plans to hold an expanded Independence Day concert, then in November the city will cut the ribbon on Centennial Park. The park is the legacy element of Kingsport’s centennial celebration and is currently under construction.

The park is located on Main Street beside the train depot and will include green space encircled by a history walk, an interactive water feature, a flexible stage area, landscaping and a commissioned Santa Train sculpture titled “Spirit of Generosity.”