Toy and Hobby Show to benefit Children's Miracle Network

The one-day event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is $5 per person with children 12 and under admitted free. All proceeds from the event will go to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Organizer Michael Stevens, whose niece and nephew were “miracle babies,” said 29 vendors have bought out all 95 tables available for the event.

“If you’ve never been before, I highly recommend coming out,” Stevens said. “There’s going to be a wide variety of collectibles, toys and comics. A little bit of everything.”

Visitors can expect to find comic books, sports cards, video games, Hot Wheels cars, action figures, vintage toys, board games, trains and other geekish collectibles. The Girls Scouts will be on hand selling their latest cookies, and for the first time Books-a-Million will be setting up a booth of Pop! figures and other items for sale.

As in previous years, Stevens will be offering special items for auction, items donated from some of the vendors in attendance. While the items will most likely be toys, there will be a baseball signed by Johnny Antonelli.

Antonelli, 86, began his baseball career with the Boston Braves in 1948, then played with the New York Giants and Cleveland Indians before wrapping up his major league career with the Milwaukee Braves in 1961. Antonelli helped the Indians win the World Series in 1954.

“I’m not selling any more tables and I’ve got a waiting list with two people,” Stevens said of the interest in this year’s show. “We’re almost too crowded.”

Depending on the weather and whatever other events are going on in the Tri-Cities this weekend, Stevens said he expects a good crowd. Last year’s event brought out 700 to 800 customers and raised nearly $4,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network.

For more information, visit Tri-Cities Toy and Hobby Show on Facebook.