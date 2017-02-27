Gerald Sensabaugh to speak at H.O.P.E. Black History/Awards program

To encourage local children to follow their dreams, H.O.P.E., which stands for Helping Our Potential Evolve, will welcome retired professional football player Gerald Sensabaugh to speak at its Black History/Awards program on Sunday.

“We really hope that the youth will come out, because it’s youth-geared,” said Stella Robinette, founder of H.O.P.E. “You never know how your life could change by hearing someone else’s story.”

H.O.P.E., a nonprofit organization founded in 2008, exists to help local youths build a better life for themselves. The organization targets children and young adults ages 11-19, teaching them healthy eating habits, banking and real estate information and other life skills.

Robinette said H.O.P.E. has held the Black History/Awards program for several years. The event welcomes a a different guest speaker each year, with Perry Stuckey, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Eastman, serving as last year’s speaker.

Sensabaugh, this year’s guest speaker, is a Kingsport native and a Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate. He was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2005 before being signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2009, playing a total of eight seasons in the NFL.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the 4Him singers. The event will also honor those who have made a positive impact on the community.

“We’ve given a lot of awards to businesses and (individuals),” Robinette said. “We also honor community members who have passed.”

The program will be held on March 5 at 3 p.m. at the Renaissance Center, located at 1200 E. Center St. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m., and no tickets are required.

Robinette said the event is free and open to anyone, not just children and young adults. She hopes that everyone who attends will learn from Sensabaugh’s message of hard work and determination.

“We hope we can pack the place up,” Robinette said. “If we can change one life, that is our goal.”

The event is sponsored by the Renaissance Center of Kingsport, city of Kingsport, Central Baptist Church, Reeves Eye Institute, Food City, Regions Bank, Shabby Allie’s, Tennessee Department of Health, Lowe’s, EZ File Tax Service and Wellmont Health System.