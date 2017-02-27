First Presbyterian Church to hold centennial celebration

“We’re inviting members who have left the area or are away at school to come back and celebrate,” said Carol Dixon, a member of the church’s centennial committee. “We’ve really made an effort to invite those groups.”

First Presbyterian Church, now located at 100 W. Church Circle, was established in 1917, within a few days of the city of Kingsport’s founding. The creation of both the church and the city was a dream of J. Fred Johnson, a devout Presbyterian, civic leader and businessman.

During its early years, the congregation worshiped in what was known as the Little White Church, a small schoolhouse given to the church by the city in 1919. Then, in 1941, the church’s current sanctuary was built on Church Circle.

Since then, the church has been involved with many ministries including Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels, through which it distributes an average of 130 meals, five days per week.

The church has also started ministries of its own, including a refugee resettlement ministry; an after-school program; the Kingsport Community Ministry Center, which helps the public with emergency financial needs; the Children’s Center; the Deacon Care Ministry Program; and a clothes closet, which provides free clothing to those in need.

To celebrate the past 100 years and look to the future, the church will hold several activities and events during its centennial celebration.

To kick off the festivities, former and current members of the church choir can participate in a choir rehearsal from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 18. Following the rehearsal, a choir luncheon will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Later that day, a church open house will be held from 1:30-4 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, will feature displays and videos from throughout the church’s history. During the open house, the 1980s youth group will reunite for a “gutter buster,” during which they will eat ice cream out of a gutter.

Following the open house, the church will provide evening entertainment from 7-8:30 p.m. This will include a musical presentation, storytelling, the opening of the 75th anniversary time capsule and creating a 100th anniversary time capsule. For the last 30 minutes, guests will have the opportunity to visit with one another and exchange memories while enjoying popcorn and lemonade.

On March 19, the church will hold a special worship service at 10 a.m. A catered luncheon will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Center, which Dixon expects will serve 300 to 400 people.

“There will be a special effort to connect with people at this event,” Dixon said.

Meal costs are $5 for children ages 6-12 and $10 for ages 13 and over, with a family maximum of $40. Children age 5 and under can eat for free.

Reservations are required for the luncheon and must be made by March 3. To make a reservation, call (423) 245-0104 or email office@firstpreskingsport.org.

During all of these events, Dixon said a timeline will be hung up in the main hallway of the church for families to sign, including the date they joined the church.

“Part of the experience is to create history as well,” Dixon said.

Those who would like to learn more about the church’s history can purchase its centennial book, “Our First Century: One Hundred Years of Worship and Service.” It is available for $25 in the church office.

Looking forward, the church hopes to continue to grow and serve others, especially those in Kingsport.

Associate Pastor Sharon Amstutz said, “As we move into our second century of worship and ministry, our prayerful hope is that we will continue to build on the legacy of our founding members in casting a bright vision of the Kingdom of God in Kingsport.”