A party 100 years in the making: Kingsport's centennial March 2

It’s time to party, Model City.

Kingsport plans to celebrate its centennial throughout the year, offering up four signature events for residents to participate in. The first — a New Year’s Eve street party — took place in downtown with hundreds in attendance ringing in 2017.

The next event — Kingsport’s actual incorporation date — will be March 2 with a birthday celebration at the downtown Farmers Market. The family-friendly party will begin at 3:30 p.m. and include birthday cake, history displays, free carousel rides, activity stations for kids, a photo booth, free giveaways and book signings by Vince Staten and Brianne Wright.

Six centenarians who will be turning 100 or older this year will also be in attendance at the March 2 event.

Later this year, Kingsport plans to hold an expanded Independence Day concert, then in November the city will cut the ribbon on Centennial Park. The park is the legacy element of Kingsport’s centennial celebration and is currently under construction.

The park is located on Main Street beside the train depot and includes green space encircled by a history walk, an interactive water feature, a flexible stage area, landscaping and a commissioned Santa Train sculpture titled “Spirit of Generosity.”

The Food City on Eastman Road has embraced the centennial spirit with an enormous Coke can display of the Kingsport 100 logo in its lobby.

Store manager Mark Hubbard said Coke employees recently spent about five hours assembling the 24-can and 12-can packs of Coca-Cola to form the display. Hubbard said Coke employees have put together similar displays in the past for Food City, going so far as to design them on a computer to ensure everything looks just right.

For the “Kingsport 100” display, more than 820 packs of Coca-Cola were used — or approximately 14,000 individual cans. That's a lot of Coke, Hubbard said, calling the display a “powerful” message for customers and the community.

“We’re looking forward to the centennial, and we’re looking forward to the partnership (with the city),” Hubbard said. “It’s good to be a part of the community and the celebration of 100 years. It’s awesome.”