Massive Cherokee Lake cleanup event to coincide with 'Earth Day'

Dunn is treasurer and cleanup event chairperson of the Cherokee Lake Users Association, (CLUA), which for more than a decade has promoted a massive spring cleanup to take place right before the lake fills up.

CLUA encompasses the four counties that share Cherokee Lake including Hawkins, Hamblen, Grainger and Jefferson.

In recent years the CLUA added an October cleanup date as well, to take place right after the lake level was reduced.

Dunn said that October cleanup date really paid off, especially in the western end of the lake in Jefferson County which hosted Bassmaster Elite fishing tournament this past Feb. 9-12.

“They were really impressed,” Dunn said. “You really did not see garbage around, and that’s what I want for the whole lake.”

Students from Carson Newman University play a big role in the spring cleanup every year, particularly in the western part of the lake.

Dunn is hoping to increase the amount of participation among high school students as well. Hawkins and Grainger County schools offer a “Work Ethic Diploma” to graduating seniors who complete certain requirements, one of which is volunteerism.

“We have three dumpsters that will be placed in strategic locations around the lake and we’re looking for volunteers to fill those dumpsters up,” Dunn said. “We filled up all three dumpsters last year. Old tires are a major pain, but you’ll also find old rugs, furniture, broken lawn chairs, dirty diapers, bottles — just a little bit of everything.”

She added, “Some people just toss the bottles off the side of their boat. I don’t know why, but when the lake fills up it all washes up on shore. Then we walk into the island where the campers have been and just find a ton of garbage that they’ve left behind.”

Volunteers are asked to show up on April 22 at one of the predesignated locations, or you can choose to clean up your own location any time that weekend.

Volunteers with boats are particularly valuable. Not only can they haul volunteers to various locations around the lake, they can also haul bags of garbage back to the dumpsters.

Volunteers from Hawkins County and other far eastern areas of the lake will be asked to meet at Linda’s Lakeside Marine 436 Highway 25-E, Bean Station.

Other cleanup volunteer rendezvous locations around the lake will be announced when they are finalized.

CLUA also promotes a clean Cherokee Lake year around and which is the purpose of the “Adopt a Barrell” program.

“We ask people to designate an area where they feel a barrel would be useful, and we’ll put a barrel out there,” Dunn said. “We’ll give the person some bags, and, and if the person can empty the barrel and replace the bag a few times per year, that would be wonderful.”

Dunn added, “We’ve found that if we keep up these cleanups twice a year, and keep locating these barrels, we’re not finding as much trash on the shoreline. where we’ve placed the barrels we’ve been very successful at keeping it clean.”

For more information about the April 22 cleanup event or the Adopt a Barrel program email cherokeelakeusers@gmail.com or visit the CLUA website at www.cherokeelakeusers.net.