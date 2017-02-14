Bingo, soul food gathering, unity program to celebrate Black History Month this weekend

Black History Community Bingo will kick off the festivities on Friday. This event, which will be held in the Riverview Community Room at 6:30 p.m., will include food, door prizes and, of course, a few rounds of bingo. Participants are encouraged to bring a gift for a door prize.

Johnnie Mae Swagerty, director of New Vision Youth, said this event is a special version of the normal bingo nights that are held every month. At this event, food will be served that relates to the Black History Month theme.

“We have from 30 to sometimes 40 people come out,” Swagerty said. “It just brings the community together, and people can meet with people they haven’t seen in years and just fellowship and have a good time.”

On Saturday, community members can enjoy a vast menu of familiar and unfamiliar foods at the Soul Food and Caribbean Style Gathering, held at the Riverview Community Room from 4-6 p.m. Many classic foods will be served, including fried chicken, meatloaf, turkey and dressing, mac-and-cheese, soup beans, cornbread and salads.

For those looking to try something a bit more exotic, several Caribbean dishes will also be offered, including souse meat, pig ears, pig feet and chicken feet soup. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet chef O’Nile Johnson from Barbados, who will be preparing the Caribbean dishes.

As a new addition to this year’s event, Buffalo Wild Wings will hold a hot wing contest at 5 p.m. to see who can eat the most hot wings.

Swagerty said this event allows people to try food they’ve never had before, while also reflecting on past ways of life.

“A lot of the food is mostly going back to slave days, like chitterlings, rabbit and deer stew,” Swagerty said. “Back then, black people used every part of the animal they could. They didn’t really throw anything away because they needed every part to feed their families. So we try to take it back so that the kids can get a realization of history and what people ate back then.”

The annual Community Unity Black History Program will conclude this weekend’s Black History Month festivities on Sunday at 6 p.m. Held at LampLight Theatre, located at 140 Broad St., the event will feature entertainment from a number of local gospel groups, praise dancing and a “Who Am I” skit by New Vision Youth.

The Rev. Kenneth Calvert, board chairman of South Central Kingsport Community Development Inc., said this event is an opportunity for community members to enjoy the talents of people throughout the region.

“It’s really just to unify the community,” Calvert said. “It’s not just for people of color or for African Americans. It’s for everyone to come out together on a Sunday evening and worship together.”

All events are free and open to the community. They are sponsored by South Central Kingsport Community Development Inc. and New Vision Youth, in partnership with Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority and Kingsport Parks and Recreation.

Other Black History Month events will be held later this month, including a New Vision Youth field trip to Andrew Johnson Museum in Greeneville on Feb. 25, a New Vision Youth black history program at Shiloh Baptist Church on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. and a unity program at Christ Fellowship Church on Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Swagerty at (423) 429-7553.