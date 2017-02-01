Scott Chamber gearing up for 'social event of the year'

The organization’s Annual Dinner will be held on Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m. It will take place at the Scott County Career and Technical Center located at 387 Broadwater Ave. in Gate City.

The dinner has been held annually since the mid-1980s.

A number of activities are planned for the evening. Steve Smith, CEO of K-VA-T Food Stores (parent company of Food City stores), will be the keynote speaker. The Distinguished Service Award will also be presented to a deserving individual for his or her outstanding service to the county.

Attendees will be treated to live entertainment by the group Boots on the Ground. The band was formed in 2012 out of a love for playing, and its members want to carry on the tradition of bluegrass music. The band has performed around the region and at events for The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Music Heritage Trail.

But the main attraction is the food. This year’s feast will consist of a buffet of oven fried boneless chicken breasts, roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, slaw, rolls, assorted desserts and drinks. The dinner will be catered by Food City.

Sponsors of this year’s dinner include Eastman Credit Union, First Community Bank, New Peoples Bank, Farmers and Miners Bank, Eastman, AEP, and ETSU at Kingsport.

Tickets purchased by Feb. 22 will be $25 per person while tickets purchased after that date will be $30 per person. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the chamber’s offices located at 190 Beech St., Suite 202 in Gate City; call (276) 386-6665; or email chamber@scottcountyva.com.