Carson Peters & Iron Mountain hold Premier Album Release Celebration

The band will host a fan appreciation event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the gallery prior to the concert.

The Iron Mountain Band entertains audiences with old-time, bluegrass, and gospel music. The band consists of Carson Peters; his father, Jamie Peters; Eric Marshall and Ben Marshall of Mount Airy, North Carolina; and Austin Tate of Marion, Virginia.

Carson started playing the fiddle at the age of 3 when his parents bought him a 1/8 size fiddle. By age 4, he was playing in fiddle competitions and jamming at music festivals. Now 12 years old, Carson is a seasoned performer playing numerous venues with his band throughout the region, including Bristol Rhythm and Roots, Dollywood’s Bluegrass and BBQ and WDVX’s World Class Bluegrass concert series.

Carson has also had the honor of playing on national TV as a guest on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno, “Little Big Shots” with Steve Harvey, as well as with Jimmy Fortune on the floor of the Tennessee Senate.

Eric Marshall, who plays banjo, was born and raised in Mount Airy and has loved to sing from his earliest memories. In his early 20’s, Marshall started playing banjo with his brother in The Marshall Brothers and Highroad Band, and over the past 20 years, he has worn almost every hat possible in a bluegrass band from band leader to side musician.

Eric is best known as a traditional style banjo player, vocalist and songwriter and these days continues to share his talent and style of bluegrass music as he performs with Iron Mountain.

Ben Marshall grew up surrounded by music, telling his dad he wanted to play when he was just 8 years old. Ben quickly became known for flawless timing and taste as an anchor for the music he played. Once comfortable with playing, Ben started singing lead and harmony, adding to his abilities as a performer. He continues to share a love for bluegrass and gospel music as he currently plays bass and sings as a member of Iron Mountain.

Tate, from Marion, is 17 years old. He plays the mandolin and sings for the band. Tate began playing music at 8 years old with tastes ranging from classic rock and old country to bluegrass and gospel. Austin has played for many local churches, nursing homes and restaurants, and has had some great opportunities to play with amazing bluegrass artists including the Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent.

Jamie Peters plays the rhythm guitar in the band and has loved bluegrass music since starting to play guitar at age 8. After a long break from playing the guitar, Jamie’s love for pickin’ was reignited when Carson began playing. In any spare time, Jamie also loves restoring and driving old muscle cars.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $15. Tickets are available at the door or in advance online at www.engagekingsport.com or by phone at (423) 392-8414.