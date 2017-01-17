Kingsport 'ShowTime' returns for Centennial celebration

Kingsport’s ShowTime will return to the Toy F Reid Auditorium stage to present special “Spirit of Kingsport” Centennial Performances on July 7, 8, and 9. Tickets will be available early in the summer through the ShowTime website: www.KingsportShowTime.com and at the Eastman Employee Center.

Prices will range from $10 for general admission to $25 for reserved seating.

From 1988 through 2010, Kingsport’s ShowTime captivated audiences with high-energy, fun-filled, musical-variety performances.

ShowTime is a unique family-oriented musical/dance entertainment presentation performed by a local community cast of more than 100 adults, teens, and children. The cast and crew represents the “Spirit of Kingsport” through volunteerism and community pride by sharing their time and talent to provide fun, family entertainment for enthusiastic audiences.

This year's performances will highlight the history of Kingsport through ten decades of song and dance featuring popular music, exciting Broadway hits, time-honored country music favorites, traditional gospel medleys, inspirational contemporary praise hymns, fast-paced rock and roll and spirited patriotic tunes.

Kingsport’s “ShowTime 2017 Centennial” event is sponsored by Eastman and Food City. Each ShowTime performance is an original theme-styled production produced by founder, Louise Bailey Dickson, a Kingsport native, and co-directed with Clark Parker, vocal director and musical arranger.

For more information contact Louise Bailey Dickson at 423-323-8874 or Clark Parker at 423-677-8023 or by email at KingsportShowTime@gmail.com.