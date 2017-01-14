Scott to lead UVa-Wise MLK Day celebration

The public is invited to “Peace and Brotherhood” observances starting with a free dinner at the First Church of God in Wise. A candlelight march from the church through the downtown area will proceed to the Wise Baptist Church, where the formal program will begin at 7 p.m.

Transportation will be available for those unable to participate in the candlelight procession.

The program will also include musical performances by the UVa-Wise Wise Guys, the Mt. Sinai Spirituals from Kentucky and Angel’s Rose from Wise.

Scott — better known as Pastor Woody Scott — is the founder and senior pastor of Morning Star Full Gospel Church. He is the founder of the Full Gospel Bible Institute in Castlewood. Scott has been in ministry for 33 years, serving as pastor in several churches in the East Tennessee and Virginia Conference of the A.M.E. Zion Church, and having been ordained as an elder.

In 1990, Scott established Morning Star Full Gospel Church that started small but continues to grow. He is a member of the International Conference of Police Chaplains and serves as chaplain for the Russell County Sheriff's Office.

Scott also serves on several boards including the Advisory Board for ADC, Stone Mountain Clinic and the Russell County Electoral Board. In addition, he is FCA leader at Castlewood High School.