Outdoor Expo coming to MeadowView

The Kingsport Convention and Visitors Bureau has teamed up with 3B Outdoors to host the 3B Outdoors Expo at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center this weekend. The event begins today from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continues on Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and ends on Sunday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at 3Boutdoorexpo.com. Admission is $25 for a three-day adult pass, $10 daily for adults, $5 daily for seniors (60+), Military, and Students (Under 18), and children five and under are free.

More than 40 vendors from across the nation will offer a wide variety of outdoor specialty items ranging from fishing lures, kayaks, boats, apparel and more. White Pine Marine, Uncle Lem’s, Friendship Polaris, Heybo Outdoors and Carrot Stix are just a few of the vendors attendees will find this weekend.

“Hosting the expo is a perfect fit for Kingsport,” said Bradley Hoover, expo director on behalf of the KCVB. “We are located at the foot of Bays Mountain along the Holston River and are well known for our region’s natural beauty and outdoor recreation opportunities.”

3B Outdoors is a real and unscripted television show featuring deer and turkey hunting and bass fishing hosted by Freddie Neeley and Nathan Light. Episodes vary from local, out-of-the-way locations, to exciting well-known road trip destinations across the United States.

Turkey and Whitetail Deer hunts ranging from Wyoming to Texas and back home to Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, teamed with bass fishing trips all across the Southeast, captivate viewers of all ages, genders and skill levels.

3B Outdoors’ top shelf pro staffers are professional outdoorsmen, yet maintain a sense of humor with approachable lifestyles.

“If you love to hunt, fish or simply enjoy the outdoors, there's something for you at this expo,” said Light. “The 3B Outdoors Pro Staff is looking forward to a top-notch event.”

Members of the 3B Outdoors Pro Staff will be on-site and will offer, alongside vendor professionals, quick 10-minute seminars on topics such as kayaking, winter fishing, top water fishing, swim bait tips and tips for taking big bucks.

For more information visit www.3boutdoorexpo.com.