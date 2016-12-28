Natural Tunnel plans busy first week of 2017

The park will host three events in the first week of the new year for the public to attend, and all three will be free of charge. Natural Tunnel will host a first day hike, a job fair and show visitors what Christmas was like in 1775 during their "Old Christmas."

The first day hike will take place on New Year's Day. There will be two hikes, the tunnel trail hike and the lover's leap hike, and both will start at the visitor center at 1:30 p.m.

The tunnel trail hike will go down to the mouth of the tunnel. It is three-tenths of a mile long one way and will be on a gravel surface with steps along the way. The lover's leap hike will access the lover's leap trail. The hike involves a gradual incline with a paved trail going up and gravel trail coming down. The hill will be a little longer than a half-mile.

Those participating will receive a free bumper sticker, and Jan. 1 is a free park entrance day. Dress for the weather.

Four days later, the park will host a job fair for seasonal jobs at Natural Tunnel. The job fair will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the Cove Ridge Center. The park will be looking for friendly, dependable, hardworking people who love the outdoors to be a part of the team for the summer of 2017.

There are a variety of positions available. At the fair, interested individuals will be able to speak with park rangers about specific jobs, ask questions about jobs and fill out an application.

To end the first week of the new year, Natural Tunnel will host historians from the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Association for a program about Christmas in 1775. Visitors will be able to sample fresh baked stack cakes, cookies, cider and sing carols while period-dressed historians explain what Christmas was like in the old days.

Since many of the first settlers in the Appalachian Mountains were Scots-Irish or English, a lot of ancient observances from the old country came with the settlers. Much of it was practiced up until World War I and possibly later.

Find out about all these traditions on Jan. 7. The event will be held outdoors and is free to the public.