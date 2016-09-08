Events scheduled for 15th anniversary of Sept 11 attacks

The Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place in the parking garage of the Holston Valley Medical Center. Onsite registration will begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m.

The climb will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the after-climb event running until 4 p.m. All climbers will receive a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Challenge Coin.

The 2016 climb is a way to honor and remember the 343 Fire Department of New York firefighters who gave their lives so that others might live on 9/11. Each participant pays tribute to an FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

For more information on the event, contact Andrew Catron at (276) 706-1032 or by email at tricitiesstairclimb@gmail.com.

The Christian Life Center of Kingsport (2401 John B. Dennis Highway) will hold a commemorative ceremony at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 entitled “We Will Never Forget.” According to an announcement, the ceremony aims to remember the sacrifice and honor the serving.

For more information, contact Rev. Eddie Johnson at (423) 288-2211 or visit www.christianlifecenter.com.

The United Way of Southwest Virginia kicked off its region-wide 9/11 Week of Service last week to show support and give back to first responders with service projects in the counties of Dickenson, Scott, Tazewell, Wise and Washington.

The painting of 50 fire hydrants in Hiltons served as the kick-off project of the entire week of service.

An American Flag Parade will take place in Kingsport on Sept. 17, beginning at the Warriors Path State Park pool and ending at the Veterans Memorial at J. Fred Johnson Park (on Fort Henry Drive).

According to parade organizers, the event is being in memory of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on 9/11 and to honor the men and women in the U.S. military. Vehicles can gather at the park’s pool at 3 p.m. and leave the property at 4:30 p.m.

Once participants arrive at Dobyns-Bennett High School, they will walk to the nearby veterans memorial.