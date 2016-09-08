ETSU to hold Remembrance Ceremony

The ceremony will take place at 7 a.m. in the Quad area of campus next to the ETSU Veterans Memorial.

The ETSU Department of Military Science is sponsoring the event, which will include lowering the American flag to half-staff and a moment of silence. A spokesperson for the department said the event will last about 20 to 25 minutes and that no official program is slated for the ceremony.

About 30 cadets are expected to be on hand, the Cadre staff along with a police officer and fire fighter, who will be asked to share their thoughts and memories of the day of the terrorist attack.

For further information, contact the ETSU Department of Military Science at 423-439-4269.