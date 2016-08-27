Local Friends of NRA group to hold banquet

Tickets may be purchased at Shooters Edge in Piney Flats, at the Gun Rack in Kingsport or online at www.friendsofnra.org/tn/events. For additional information and tickets contact Josh or Sabra Donihe at (423) 341-7454 or at jsdonihe@charter.net.

Friends of NRA is a key grassroots event that supports thousands of community service related programs from firearm education, hunter safety, wildlife conservation, range improvements and youth marksmanship. Working with NRA field representatives, the members and volunteers organize banquets in their communities, complete with auctions, special drawings, and fellowship.

Much of the merchandise at the banquets is donated or provided at reduced cost by hundreds of participating vendors.

The upcoming banquet will feature a Browning Buckmark.22lr pistol with 1,200 rounds of Browning .22lr ammunition for a door prize (must be present to win) donated by Shooters Edge.

Half of the money raised by each Friends of NRA banquet will be spent in the state in which it was held. The other half supports qualifying national-level programs like the Eddie Eagle GunSafe program, Women on Target, and other educational and safety services.

State Fund Committees made up of volunteers review grant applications from local organizations and make recommendations to The NRA Foundation on how the money might best be used in their areas. For more information about Friends of NRA, visit www.friendsofnra.org.

Established in 1990, The NRA Foundation is a tax-exempt organization that raises tax-deductible contributions in support of a wide range of firearm-related public interest activities of the National Rifle Association of America and other organizations that defend and foster the Second Amendment.

The activities are designed to promote firearm and hunting safety, to enhance marksmanship skills of those participating in the shootings sports, and to educate the general public about firearms in their historic, technological, and artistic context.

More information about The NRA Foundation can be found online at www.nrafoundation.org, or by calling (800)423-6894.