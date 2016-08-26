Sept. 11 is free senior swim day at the Kingsport Aquatic Center

Seniors 55 and over will be admitted for free, while attendees 54 and under will enjoy half-price admission to the facility.

Sandra Brown, executive director of the Kingsport campus of Asbury Place, said the second annual event ties in well with the not-for-profit organization’s mission of service and focus on wellness.

“Swimming is a low-impact activity that uses all muscle groups, so it’s perfect for senior exercisers,” Brown said “We hope this event encourages all area seniors to be physically active and enjoy time with loved ones.”

Admission for those 54 and under is based on height: those less than 48 inches tall will be $3, and those more than 48 inches tall will be $4. Children ages 2 and under are free with a paying adult. The facility’s outdoor water park will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the indoor pool complex will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

“This is an excellent opportunity for senior swim enthusiasts and guests of all ages to enjoy our outdoor and indoor water features,” Kingsport Aquatic Center director Kari Matheney said. “We appreciate Asbury Place making senior swim day available to area residents and visitors.”

The outdoor water park features a large pool with a water playground and lily pad crossing, two water slides and a 900-foot lazy river. The aquatic center also has a 46,000-square-foot indoor complex with three heated pools, including the region’s only indoor Olympic-sized pool.

Guests are encouraged to visit the center’s “Know Before You Go” page at http://www.swimkingsport.com for guidelines intended to ensure the safety and comfort of all guests.