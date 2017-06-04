Union's Barnett finds gold at state

Barnett threw the shot 47-11½ for the gold medal. The Bears’ David Snodgrass finished third with a throw of 46-9½. Barnett also placed sixth in the discus (130-2).

With 41 points, the Bears finished a strong third overall in the 2A boys team competition.

In the 2A 4x100-meter relay, Union’s team of Cameron Fannon, James Mitchell, Dakota Owens and Avery Jenkins posted a runner-up finish in a time of 43.91. The Bears also placed seventh in the 4x400 (3:37.81). Individually, Owens finished fifth in the 400 meters (51.23).

Eastside’s Adam Ketron recorded a fourth-place finish in the 1A 400 (52.10).

Kim Lester from Twin Valley also struck gold with her win in the 1A 400 meters, finishing in 61.43. Hannah Wyrick of Eastside came in fourth (62.68).

Marion’s Callee Cox took first in the 2A girls long jump (16-9½) and placed second in the high jump (5-2). Union’s Kalea Clark finished second in the 2A triple jump (35-10¾) and seventh in the long jump (15-11). She was also sixth (16.67) in the 100-meter hurdles.

Wise Central’s Mikala brought home two silver medals after finishing second in both the 100 (13.01) and 200 meters (26.62).

In the 1A girls 100 hurdles, Twin Springs’ Lenora Dingus finished second (17.00). She also had a sixth-place showing in the 300 hurdles.

Adrion Jenkins of Union was third in the 2A boys high jump (6-0). J.I. Burton’s Raymond Hoskins was fifth in the 1A high jump (6-2) and Eastside’s Luke Lawson was sixth (6-0).

Among other notable performances by area athletes, Patrick Henry’s Alex Davenport won the 1A boys 110 hurdles in a time of 15.09, John Battle’s Larry Begley was second in the 2A long jump (21-10¾) and Trojans teammate Jonathan Haderer placed second in the discus (142-9).

J.I. Burton’s Lydia Blair-James was sixth in the 1A girls high jump (4-8). The Rye Cove girls came in sixth in the 1A 4x800 relay (11:22.74) in which Castlewood placed eighth (11:40.26).

The Burton boys came in seventh in the 4x400 relay (4:32.79).