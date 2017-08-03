The Model City Film Festival brings the first independent film festival to Kingsport

Hosted by the State Theatre Co., the film festival will feature films from all around the world, including selections from France, the United Kingdom, Iran and many films made here in our region. Films chosen include an Oscar-qualifying short film and several student films from ETSU.

Tickets for this event are currently on sale at the State Theatre Co.’s website at $15 for a single-day pass and $25 for a weekend pass. For a day pass, that’s at least two screening sessions of multiple films for the price of one film at a first-run movie theater, not including the price of concessions.

"For this film festival, we are focused on exposing and celebrating the works of local, national and international independent filmmakers alike," said Cameron Hite, artistic director of the State Theatre. “These are films that were submitted to us and that many people who attend the festival may not have been able to see otherwise.”

The festival will show a grand total of 38 selections chosen specifically for the Model City Film Festival and will be categorized into micro-short, short, feature-length and student films.

The festival will take place with main screening sessions in Taylored Venue and Event Center, located at 115 Shelby St.

In addition to the main screening sessions, the festival will include various panel discussions with filmmakers at other downtown locations such as the Nutty Java Cafe and the Model City Tap House.The festival will conclude on Sunday with an awards ceremony that includes a prize for the “Audience Choice” film.

The State Theatre Co.’s bi-monthly local artist variety show, State of Affairs, will serve as a kick-off event on Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Model City Tap House to welcome festival-goers and filmmakers.

"We’ve put a lot of work into the festival, making sure that it can be as fun and exciting as we know it can be, and I’d say we’re all thrilled to start this tradition in Kingsport,” said Hite.

Day and weekend passes can be bought online at statetheatrecompany.com, or call (423) 276-3546.