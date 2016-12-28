Barter to stage 'White Christmas,' 'Music Man'

Barter has announced two additional shows to its upcoming season. Along with Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” the theatre will also be putting on “The Music Man” in the fall of 2017.

“White Christmas” is a story of joy and goodwill filled with Berlin’s songs and topped off with glorious dancing and plenty of snow. It tells the story of two friends putting on a show in a Vermont Inn. The pair find their perfect mates and honor their beloved Army general.

The play features familiar tunes such as “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep,” “Happy Holiday,” “Sisters,” “Blue Skies,” “Snow,” “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing” and the title song, “White Christmas.”

The play will debut in late November on the Gilliam Stage.

“The Music Man” is a play Barter has never produced in its illustrious history. The classic Broadway musical tells the story of fast-talking Professor Harold Hill, who convinces parents in a small Iowa town to buy instruments and band uniforms for their children to save them from the corrupting influence of the local pool hall.

Before he can skip town with the money, he falls for the local librarian. Chaos follows as Hill’s credentials are questioned and the town becomes divided. The play features timeless songs such as “Goodnight, My Someone,” “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Shipoopi,” “You Got Trouble” and “Till There Was You.”

For more information, visit bartertheatre.com or call the box office at (276) 628-3991.