Police: Mother, son killed in Tennessee shooting

According to a statement from Nashville police, on Sunday afternoon family members of 37-year-old Isha Musa found her shot to death downstairs in an apartment in Nashville's Edgehill neighborhood. Police arrived and found her son, 20-year-old Osmani Munongerwa, shot to death in the upstairs area of the same apartment.

No suspects have been identified, but police say the deaths looked suspicious. Neighbors told police they heard gunshots between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Further details haven't been released. The investigation is ongoing.