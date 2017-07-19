Ex-banker, who helped bring World's Fair to Knoxville, dies

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home Director confirmed that Butcher died Wednesday morning.

Media report Butcher and his brother, C.H. Butcher Jr., built their father's banking business in Clinton into a multi-million-dollar financial network that included United American Bank. Federal agents padlocked the doors of the bank in 1983 and ultimately eight banks with deposits of about $1.5 billion total failed.

The brothers pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy and bank fraud and both served time in prison before being paroled.

C.H. Butcher died in 2002.