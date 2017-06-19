Tennessee improves in child well-being

In an initial review of the report, officials with the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth were encouraged and commended state programs contributing to the progress but also emphasized the need for further improvement.

An annual measurement of child well-being in four key categories, this year’s Kids Count data showed Tennessee’s children rising seven spots over last year to 35thin economic well-being, up three spots to 33rd in education, up two positions to 26th in health, and down one position to 40th in family and community.

The report also includes a five-year data comparison in which Tennessee consistently placed in the lower half of the national rankings in education and economic well-being and only this year in the 50th percentile in health.

