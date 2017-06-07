Yearling struck by car in Mount Carmel resting at Appalachian Bear Rescue

ABR president Dana Dodd told the Times-News Wednesday the initial examination on the bear Tuesday evening at the UT Veterinarian Hospital was promising, but as of Wednesday evening they hadn't received all test results.

"We just don't know yet," Dodd said. "He's doing everything we would want him to do. He didn't have any broken bones and all bodily functions were working. All of that was a good sign, so now time will tell."

The bear was struck by a car in the eastbound lane of Highway 11-W in Mount Carmel just east of the red light shortly before noon Tuesday.

After being hit the injured bear remained in the sunken median, and local police blocked the two inside lanes of highway traffic in case it bolted.

Police also provided the bear with water to keep it cool until TWRA Officers Chris Seay and Cody Young arrived from Morristown to retrieve the bear and take it to the UT Veterinarian Hospital.

Seay reported that when he got hold of it with a catch pole, the yearling "showed great vigor", giving him hope that it will survive the injuries.

Although Hawkins Bear didn't have broken bones, the UT staff reported he had multiple scrapes, a possible concussion, and as of Tuesday night he was in serious, but stable condition.

Hawkins Bear was also placed on pain medication, and drugs to counter any swelling of his brain, and transferred to the ABR facility in Townsend around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday Hawkins Bear had eaten and drank some water, and curators observed no blood in his urine or stool.

"My curators tell me they know he can walk around," Dodd said. "They've seen him do it. He's obviously very sore. He moves around very slowly. They have seen him climb a little, which is a good thing because they have to be able to climb. He has taken some of his medicine, and they've given him the next dose. We know from experience that bears are really tough animals. They can put up with, and suffer through a lot and be OK."

Assuming Hawkins Bear continues to recover he will probably spend just a few weeks at ABR.

When curators decide the time is right they'll release him back into the wild as possible to where he came from.

“He won't need much time with us,” Dodd said. “Just time to heal and time to eat a little bit and get a little bit fattened up, and he'll go back and live in the wild where he belongs. We have him in what we call an acclimation pen. There's a wood structure in there for them to climb on to give them something to do, and bears like to be higher up. There's two levels of platform, and in the pictures I've seen of him today he's on the lower level just lounging."

She added, "We're staying away from him as much as possible because people being around bears just stresses them out, and we don't want to stress him out. He just needs time now."