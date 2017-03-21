Speaker Harwell at ETSU opioid forum: This issue is too critical to ignore

State Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, and Mountain States Health Alliance CEO Alan Levine were among those at a state task force forum on East Tennessee State University’s campus Monday afternoon who spoke about how opioid addiction and prescription drug use has personally touched their lives.

Hill shared some of the feelings he experienced while visiting the neonatal intensive care unit at Johnson City Medical Center, seeing the effects on the babies born with an addiction to drugs due to their mothers’ own addictions.

Levine’s anecdote touched closer to home, as he mentioned his daughter’s addiction, which necessitated treatment in Atlanta.

