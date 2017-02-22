Haslam: First vote on gas tax won't signal final version

The House Transportation Subcommittee is expected to decide Wednesday about whether to advance the governor's plan that includes the state's first gas tax hike since 1989, or to go with a rival Republican proposal that would instead redirect a small percentage of the state's sales tax collections to road projects.

The panel could also defeat the bill altogether, but Haslam appears confident that some version of the measure would be approved.

The governor's proposal is to raise transportation revenue from drivers while also making cuts to the sales tax on groceries, corporate taxes on manufacturers and the tax on income from stocks and bonds.