Survey says drug use down among Tennessee teens

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services scoured the findings from the survey to compare overall youth drug use trends. Households across all 50 states were surveyed, including youths between 12 and 17, and served as the primary source of information.

The survey was conducted from 2004-2006 to 2012-2014 and the results averaged across three years. It was sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“It is very encouraging to see that in all substance use areas our young people are using substances less; this means prevention efforts are working,” said Marie Williams, TDMHSAS commissioner. “Youth substance use can take a tremendous toll on individuals, families, and communities.”

According to the survey, alcohol use among youth declined from 14 percent in 2004-2006 to 10 percent in 2012-2014. Binge drinking dropped from 8 percent to 6 percent.

During those same years, cigarette use among youth declined from 13 percent to 7 percent while two-thirds of Tennessee youth perceived smoking a pack a day as a great risk.

Marijuana use dropped from 7 percent to 6 percent while the perception of risk associated with marijuana also declined from 36 percent to 28 percent.

The use of other illicit drugs aside from marijuana was cut in half. During 2004-2006, 6 percent of Tennessee youth reported using illicit drugs. The same survey taken during 2012-2014 showed that illicit drug use had dropped to 3 percent.

Misuse of pain relievers dropped from 9 percent to 5 percent.

TDMHSAS said the survey, which was released last week, showed efforts to raise awareness were paying off.

“The department places an emphasis on education, prevention, treatment and early intervention efforts directed specifically at Tennessee youth,” said Rodney Bragg, TDMHSAS assistant commissioner of Substance Abuse Services. “The earlier we can identify and engage youth that are more susceptible to substance use, the more effective our efforts will be.”