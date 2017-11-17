Pro wrestling bouts to raise money for MCPD Christmas program

MOUNT CARMEL — Santa will be adding some names to his naughty list Saturday as Innovate Wrestling hosts its second annual benefit for the Mount Carmel Police Department’s Christmas program.

Wrestling begins at 7:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory.

Admission is $10 per person, although higher donations are welcome, and 100 percent of all gate proceeds will be donated to the MCPD’s Family and Friends in Need Christmas program. Children 10 and under will be admitted free.

Last year Innovate raised $901, which the MCPD used to answer the holiday wishes of 21 people in need.

Many of the program’s recipients are children, but not all.

For example, last year the program filled the wish lists of an elderly disabled woman who wanted a shower chair and grab bar for her tub and of her adult disabled son, who needed a pair of shoes.

The MCPD is now accepting wish list applications for Friends and Families in Need. Anyone interested in applying can call (423) 357-9019 and leave a message or email mountcarmelpd@gmail.com.

MCPD Chief George Copas said he is hoping to double the number of people the department serves this year.

But that depends on how much Innovate earns in gate receipts from Saturday’s bouts.

“That was a considerable amount of money last year, but when you break it up into that many people, it’s really not,” Copas said. “We were grateful for the generosity of Kohl’s in Kingsport, who went above and beyond the call of duty to help us stretch our dollars further and help more people with some discounts and allowing us to have Kohl’s Cash.”

Copas said Pizza Plus is also donating pizza, which it will sell at the event and donate the proceeds to the MCPD as well.

Spectators are also asked to bring new toys or coats if possible for the Family and Friends in Need program.

Santa will be on hand at Saturday’s matches to help spread Christmas cheer or to possibly hand out coal to those who deserve it.

Mount Carmel’s National Guard Armory is located at 399 Highway 11-W.