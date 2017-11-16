Unicoi County captures twin wins at Volunteer

CHURCH HILL — Unicoi County and Volunteer squared off in the Falcon’s Nest Thursday in a pair of Hall of Fame contests, and the visitors left with a pair of victories.

The Lady Blue Devils and Lady Falcons were knotted at 37-37 when Chloe Powers kick-started a 15-6 run down the stretch, allowing Unicoi to pull away for a 52-43 victory.

In the boys game, Unicoi senior Trevor Hensley scored 31 points as he crept closer to the school’s career scoring record held by Logan Law in leading the visitors to a 70-63 win.

“We started out a little slow and maybe were a little nervous, but that’s to be expected,” Blue Devils coach Michael Smith said.

The Blue Devils grabbed a 21-13 lead at the first rest stop and were on top 34-28 at the intermission.

The Falcons’ Jeremiah Shearer helped the home team trim the lead to only three points, 40-37, midway through the third period, but the visitors countered with an 8-2 run to push the lead to nine points, 48-39, at the end of the quarter.

Unicoi’s Troy Podvin sank a pair of free throws to open the final stanza before Shearer’s three-point play and Chance Johnson’s three-pointer kept the Falcons within striking distance, but they would get no closer.

Volunteer coach Greg Barnett said he likes to play a team like Unicoi right out of the gate to give his squad an early test and see where they need to improve.

“They have good size and are very well coached and are picked to win their league (Three Rivers),” said Barnett. “They are going to have a good team, but for the most part we played with them for 32 minutes.”

Clay Simpson added 18 points for Unicoi while Podvin chipped in with nine.

Caleb Rogers led the Falcons with 21 points, followed closely by Johnson with 18 as the duo ended the contest with a trio of three-point baskets.

“Caleb (Rogers) is a scorer,” said Johnson. “I thought we played well as a team. Our big man (Jacob Deal) went down in the second quarter and that hurt us a little mentally, but we still played physical and did not give up. The crowd gave us a huge boost.”

In the girls contest, senior Halie Padgett helped keep the Lady Blue Devils close in the early going, scoring nine of Unicoi’s first 12 points, but her team trailed Volunteer 22-15 at the intermission.

Unicoi closed the margin to 31-27 heading into the final period, and Padgett’s basket with 5:07 left gave the visitors a 37-34 advantage.

The Lady Falcons’ Bryna Minton answered with a pair of charity tosses, and Lindsey Boyd’s free throw when Padgett (11 points) fouled out tied the contest at 37-37.

Chloe Powers, the Lady Blue Devils’s top scorer with 14 points, drained a trey that would put the visitors on top to stay. They outscored the Lady Falcons 25-12 in the final eight minutes. Tenley Holt added 10 points for Unicoi.

Volunteer coach Tracy Cloninger said the final quarter was where her team let the game get away.

“We came out and only scored one field goal in the fourth quarter,” said Cloninger. “Even though we did that poorly, we also missed 15 free throws. If we make half of those, it’s another situation.

“Our big players got in foul trouble in the second quarter, but I thought the rest of the team played well going into halftime with the lead. But we’re still putting things in place. But they all did a fantastic job for their first varsity game.”