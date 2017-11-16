Tribe routs Halls, loses to M-West in Poore’s debut

MORRISTOWN — The Chris Poore era of Dobyns-Bennett basketball debuted with a split decision in a pair of Hall of Champions contests Thursday night at Morristown West.

The Indians opened with a 90-63 victory over Knox Halls and finished the season-opening session with a 59-56 loss to the host Trojans. In between the Tribe’s contests, West scored a 73-57 decision over Halls.

The Indians unveiled Poore’s triangle offense with early season precision and utilized its 13-player depth with a relentless and withering pressure defense against both the Red Devils and Trojans.

But after the break between games, the offense never found the same rhythm against the more physical West.

Dobyns-Bennett made 26-of-51 (51 percent) shots from the field in the opener but only 16-of-56 (29 percent) in the nightcap.

“This trip was great for our team,” said Poore. “Both games tested us in so many different ways. Halls had a really good guard that forced us to make some adjustments, and we were able to do that late.

“The second game was a grinder. We didn’t shoot well, so we had to find other ways to attack the basket and score.”

The Tribe defense held Halls to 38 percent shooting and forced 25 turnovers. The defense also produced 23 takeaways against West, but the Trojans connected on 23-of-39 attempts, including 9-of-16 from behind the arc.

“The second game we couldn’t put the ball in the hole,” added Poore. “Those nights will happen, but you still want to tough it out and come up with the victory.”

Despite the poor shooting, Dobyns-Bennett had a one-point lead with a minute to go after Hayden Cassell grabbed his own missed free throw for a putback and a 56-55 advantage.

“We needed one minute of perfect defense with no breakdowns,” noted Poore. “It’s something we work on every day in practice and something our guys have confidence in.”

After a near steal by Brit Thomas, the Indians fouled Jeremiah Anderson, who tied the game at 56 by making 1-of-2 free throws with 29.3 seconds left.

In transition following a D-B turnover, the Tribe’s 23rd of the game, Jamal Spradling’s driving lay-up and eventual three-point play put West up by three with 12.1 seconds remaining.

Two well-contested three-point attempts by the Indians fell away in the final seconds.

“The amounts of turnovers we forced I liked,” noted Poore. “The amount we are committing, not so much. But we’ll get better there.”

Cassell led the Indians with 15 points against West. Hayden Hatcher and Brody Potter added eight points apiece. Marae Foreman finished with seven.

Spradling led the Trojans with 14 points with Makai Olden adding 12 and Chase Lambert 11.

In the opener, the Indians sank four of the 10 three’s in the game to open a quick 11-point advantage.

The Tribe still led by 11, 27-16, when Halls worked back to within three at 31-28.

Bridging the intermission break, the Tribe embarked on an 18-5 run to open up a 51-33 cushion.

With the Indians up 57-39, the Devils closed the third quarter by scoring 13 unanswered points to creep back within five, 57-52.

Halls got as close as 64-60 before missing two free throws. Brit Thomas started the game-ending string with a three, and the Indians pulled away late at the free throw line, sinking 17-of-22 charity tosses in the fourth quarter.

Foreman scored 11 of his game-high 23 in the opening stanza. Potter added 17 points to go with four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Riamello Wadsworth fought through foul trouble to drop a dozen, as did Cassell.

Eleven of the 13 Indians who played tallied in the scoring column against Halls and all 13 scored on the night.

“We are still working on our full rotation,” said Poore. “We have to have a group of guys with the style we are going to play to come in and contribute at that position and not try and do too much.”

Jordan Corvette finished with a game-high 26 points for Halls. Corvette scored all 11 Devils points in the final stanza and 22 of 34 points in the second half.