South boys fend off Cocke County, but girls fall just short

KINGSPORT — To alter the phrase made famous by the fictional movie character Forrest Gump, “Early season basketball games are like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get.”

Sullivan South found it can make big plays down the stretch as the Rebels pulled out a thrilling 60-54 season-opening victory over Cocke County Thursday night in the Hall of Champions showdown in Colonial Heights.

The Lady Rebels came up just a bit short in their season opener, falling to the Lady Red 39-35.

Behind the star quarterback from the football team, Ethan Ward, the Rebels led throughout the first half and held a 28-22 cushion at halftime. But Cocke County (0-2) turned up the defensive pressure and scored the first seven points of the third quarter, punctuated by Kaynajh Swann’s steal and lay-up.

But the Rebels (1-0) answered the Fighting Cocks’ run with a basket from Ben Diamond, and Caleb Vaughn’s three-pointer at the buzzer gave South a 40-39 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Devonte Mitchell continued the momentum with two baskets early in the final period. But Diamond was the jewel as the clock wound down. The sophomore sharpshooter canned a three-pointer to put South up 50-47.

He added another trey and four free throws on his way to 15 points. Ward converted two free throws among his 16 points, and Seth Morelock added another charity toss to keep Cocke County at bay and nail down an all-important season-opening win for the Rebels.

“It was a good win because everybody seemed to step up at different points in the game,” said South coach Michael McMeans. “Ethan Ward took the game over early. I think he ended up with 15. Then Caleb Vaughn, one of our sophomores, hits a big three at the end of the third quarter to put us back in the lead.

“Ben Diamond hit two three’s in the fourth. He’s another sophomore. He helped us put it away.”

South overcame 23 turnovers against Cocke County, which was conference champion last season. Still, the way the Rebels won their opener was impressive.

“That’s huge for us and our confidence early in the season,” McMeans added. “It’s nice to be in a close battle like that at the beginning of the season and something we can learn from. It’s a testament to our kids for pulling one like that out because they could have easily folded and panicked. But they didn’t.”

In the girls contest, the Lady Rebels dug a hole for themselves early by getting in foul trouble. South was whistled for eight fouls in the first quarter, which put Cocke County at the foul line often.

“We got in foul trouble early and got our two ball handlers out of the game in the first quarter and that hurt us,” noted South coach Torey Haile.

Yet South forged an 8-8 tie after one period. The Lady Red, playing in their second game of the young season, went on a 6-0 run late in the first half and held a 19-15 lead at the intermission.

A three-pointer by Mackenzie Souder pushed the Lady Red’s advantage to 25-17. But Abby Compton’s three-point play pulled the Lady Rebels to within 26-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

McKenzie Littleton’s free throw gave South a 27-26 lead. But it was short-lived as Cocke County point guard Shayla Stewart answered the rally with a driving lay-up and two free throws to put the Lady Red back on top 30-27.

The Lady Rebels (0-1) hung tough and Alex Harris’ clutch three-pointer trimmed the lead to 36-35 with 55 seconds left. But Stewart and Souder made enough free throws down the stretch to secure the victory for Cocke County.

Free throws were a major factor in determining the outcome. Cocke County made only 19 of 36 while the Lady Rebels hit 12 of 15 of their charity tosses.

“We played pretty good defense,” said Haile of her squad, which allowed only 10 field goals by the Lady Red. “We just have to handle the pressure a little better. When they got high pressure on us, we didn’t run our stuff. If we fix that, we’ll be all right.”

Mollie Lester was the top scorer for South with 11 points while Stewart paced the Lady Red (2-0) with a game-high 16 points.

“It was messy,” Haile admitted. “But we’ve got two games Saturday, so we’ve got the chance to fix it real soon.”