Whitson foregoes rest, leads Lady Indians to twin victories

BLUFF CITY — So much for easing injured Lady Indians star Courtney Whitson back into the lineup.

The well-conceived plan had the future Division I player recording limited minutes early while coming off a badly sprained ankle that forced Whitson to miss her junior season of volleyball entirely.

But the competitive juices were flowing in a Hall of Champions night at the Dyer Dome as Whitson led the Lady Tribe to a season-opening win over Hampton and another over Sullivan East.

Whitson scored 21 points in a 67-46 victory over the Bulldogs and 22 more, including some key free throws in the final seconds, as Dobyns-Bennett held off Sullivan East 57-55.

“I hope they don’t get mad at me,” said Lady Indians coach Bill Francis. “I might have played her too much. But she kept telling me she felt good. And her game didn’t look like she’d been away for awhile.”

The opening two games of the night were to be expected of November 14 action. The nightcap between the Lady Indians and the Lady Patriots was better suited for March 14.

“Playing back-to-back is not normal in high school basketball,” added Francis. “So playing like that, especially for the second game of the night for both teams was something.”

There were five ties and seven lead changes in the first half that saw East take a 29-28 advantage at intermission.

Down by six, Whitson outscored the Lady Pats 7-2 down the second quarter stretch and opened the second half with a bucket that gave the Lady Tribe the lead for good.

Two Jaden Fullen field goals to start the fourth gave the Lady Indians a 48-38 cushion. But behind the three-point shooting of Kylee Wolfe and a gritty effort from Kayla Honaker, the Lady Patriots refused to fold. Six straight misses at the free throw line, including the front end of three bonus situations by the Lady Indians, kept East in the game as well.

Kassidy Nelson trimmed the margin to 54-51 before Whitson stopped the bleeding at the charity stripe, sinking the second of two with 14 seconds left. A Nelson baseline jumper, however, made it 55-53 with 8.1 seconds remaining and forced Whitson to connect on two more from the line with 6.2 ticks to go to seal the deal.

Fullen finished with 16 points for the Lady Indians against East, all in the second half, and 15 against Hampton. Lily Griffth sank 12 against the Bulldogs.

“We played a lot of people tonight, and I didn’t know what to expect as far as our rotation,” noted Francis. “I think we started to dial in on some things tonight though.”

East won the opening game of the day, 48-44, over Hampton. Kylee Wolfe sank four three-pointers to finish with 14 points while Honaker added a dozen. Mattie Gouge finished with seven and Kenzie Thomas six.

Nelson, returning from a year away from basketball, scored only two against Hampton, but they turned out to be the game-winning points. Nelson came back to tally 16 against the Lady Indians.

Wolfe buried five more three’s against D-B to finish with 15. Gouge and Thomas both tallied another seven points.

“I’m never satisfied with a loss, but we played our tails off against a very good D-B basketball team,” said East coach Allan Aubrey. “We were outmanned at every position. Every place on the floor had six inches on us and D-B played well.

“We left a few things on the floor had we cleaned up we could have won, but if we play like that the rest of the year, I’ll be happy.”

Campbell signee Shyanne Tuelle put on a show for Hampton in both games. Tuelle scored 21 points against East and poured in 32 against Dobyns-Bennett.