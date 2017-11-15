West Greene takes twin bill at Sullivan North

KINGSPORT — It was a clean sweep for West Greene Tuesday night in the J. Richard Carroll Gymnasium in the Hall of Fame contest, which was the 2017 opener for both programs.

The West Greene boys turned back North 68-55 in the nightcap after the Lady Buffaloes had defeated the Lady Raiders 38-25 in the opener.

The Buffaloes jumped out to a 29-14 lead at the intermission, and the Golden Raiders were unable to claw their way back. North was playing short-handed due to an injury to their post player while the football players had only one day of practice due to the playoffs, noted first year head coach Travis Cain.

“Thomas Brown and Peyton Robinson will help us tremendously,” said Cain. “Justin Cross, our big post player, broke his hand in the South football game, so he is out for awhile.

“We have a couple more Hall of Fame games before we got down to the Hardee’s Classic next week. We still haven’t figured out our roster, but hopefully after tonight and Thursday, we will have it set by Monday.”

Matt Burk led the Golden Raiders with 19 points while Bailey Byrns added 13 and Jordan Lovelace eight.

West Greene coach Josh Bennett said his team needed to work out some kinks in the early going, but he is very excited about the upcoming season.

“I was pleased with the effort and execution tonight,” he said. “It’s a great start but North is going to be a great team with all the football players finally coming back.”

The Buffaloes’ Grayson Potter led all scorers with 20 points while Kyle Clowers chipped in with 16 and Julian Lane added 13.

In the girls contest, North played toe-to-toe with West Greene for three-and-a-half quarters, trailing 21-19 with 4:18 left when the Lady Raiders were whistled for a technical foul.

The visitors padded their lead with four points off the miscue, and the Lady Buffaloes would outscore the Lady Raiders 13-6 down the stretch to put the game out of reach.

Lady Raiders coach Chris Salley said he thought his young team had played well until they lost composure in the final minutes.

“I thought we actually gave a great defensive effort until the last three minutes of the game,” said Salley. “We held them scoreless in the third quarter, but after the technical it just got away from us.

“We played hard and the defensive effort was great, but we just could not put the ball in the basket. We missed 14 free throws and at least nine lay-ups.”

West Greene’s Samantha Crowder almost singlehandedly outscored the home team with 18 points.

North’s Alyssa Bean led the Lady Raiders with nine points while Kaitlyn Vaughn chipped in seven.

“I don’t want to make excuses for the girls, but we lost seven seniors last year and we have a lot of freshmen on our roster this year,” added Salley. “Some programs rebuild and some reload, but we do whatever. We have 12 players in the program and eight of them are either freshmen or sophomores.”