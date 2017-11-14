South’s Hallock, McConnell, Teal to compete at collegiate level

KINGSPORT — Three Sullivan South Lady Rebels student-athletes signed collegiate offers over the last week.

The ink began flowing Thursday when Ashley Hallock penned a National Letter of Intent for rowing at Jacksonville University.

On Monday, Taylor McConnell made it official with the Lady Senators softball program at Walters State, and on Tuesday Brynna Teal signed on with Charleston (W. Va.) University.

Hallock is a transplanted Arizonan who came to the area from Tucson just prior to her freshman year of high school with a lifelong love of basketball.

But ACL injuries to both knees before the middle of her sophomore season forced her from the court.

“It was hard because I’d been playing basketball for a long time,” said Hallock. “It had been a part of my whole life.”

But Hallock still possessed a competitive spirit and needed an outlet. Enter CrossFit, where she quickly found a new love.

Hallock was especially fond of the erg, an indoor rowing machine used to simulate the action of watercraft rowing.

“We do competitions in erging and CrossFit,” noted Hallock. “Both sports are growing and are very competitive.”

With high school graduation looming, Hallock began investigating collegiate rowing programs and attended a rowing camp at Jacksonville.

It was there that Hallock was on the water for the first and, to date, only time.

“The last day we had a race,” said Hallock. “Other than that, I’ve never actually competed in the sport. It’s still kind of knew to me.”

But schools like Jacksonville seek athletes with the strength and stamina required and teach technique. Last year the Dolphins advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

Hallock fit the bill perfectly.

“I’m excited about Jacksonville. It’s back to warm weather and about 10 minutes from the beach and water,” said Hallock, who also goes fast in the water, swimming the 50 and 100 meter freestyles for the South swim team.

“The scholarship is both athletic and academic, so I’m being rewarded for my work in both disciplines.”

McConnell splits time for South softball coach Chris Sturgill in the circle and at shortstop.

McConnell hit .447 last season with 51 hits, 20 doubles and a home run while working 121 innings in the circle and posting a 13-7 record with 61 strikeouts against just 16 walks and a 3.29 ERA.

McConnell chose Walters State over offers and interest from Lees-McRae, Montreat, Union and West Virginia University Tech.

“Whenever I went and visited Walters State, it just kind of felt like home,” added McConnell. “You get that certain vibe and you just know that’s the place for you.”

She will begin work in the classroom toward becoming a physical therapy assistant and finish up at a four-year school with more softball as well.

“I want to see what will happen,” noted McConnell. “I know Walters State will give me a lot of opportunities.”

Teal had favored another mountain school, LMU, until visiting the Charleston campus.

“I just fell in love with the campus and the atmosphere at Charleston,” said Teal. “I was just so blessed to get the offer that I did and be able to pursue my career in softball and go into their nursing program.”

Teal was signed as a catcher and utility player after hitting .459 as a junior with 51 hits, including 14 doubles and scoring 32 runs. In the circle, Teal tossed 52 1/3 innings in picking up six victories.

Teal is the third Lady Rebels softball player to earn a spot at the next level in the last couple of years. Last spring, Brayden Pauley signed with Alice Lloyd and is off to a rousing first year with the Lady Eagles.

“It’s a testament to the growth in our program,” said Sturgill. “Getting three players signed in two years is a big thing for us. It shows how far we’ve come, and I couldn’t be prouder of each one of them.”