D-B’s O-line pushes around Ooltewah in 30-7 first-round win

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett’s powerful rushing game met and passed its biggest test of the season Friday night in a 30-7 victory over Ooltewah in the first round of the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

The top-seeded Indians (8-3) moved on to host Bradley Central (9-2) in Round 2 next week. The Bears were 41-34 winners over Science Hill.

Going against the Owls’ grizzled, four-man defensive front, the Indians ran for 96 yards in each half and got a pair of short touchdown runs by Ian Hicks and Keyo Taylor to produce the win.

“That’s the best defensive line we’ve faced,” said Tribe senior left tackle Dawson Pierson. “They were physical and fast. Credit to them.”

But the Tribe’s vaunted offensive line was up to the task. Hicks capped first-quarter touchdown drives of 54 yards and 67 yards with 2-yard scoring bursts to give D-B a 14-0 lead.

The first score came after the Indians turned away the Owls on fourth down in Tribe territory. After the defense stopped the Owls at the same point on their next drive, D-B took advantage of an 8-yard punt to spearhead the second scoring march.

“Our defense came up clutch for us. They pretty much shut them down,” said Hicks, who finished with 119 yards on 25 carries. “The line blocked great for us and we get to play another game here next week. It could not be any better.”

The third Tribe score came after Dee Williams recovered an Ooltewah fumble at the Owls’ 21. Taylor lumbered in for a 2-yard score and 21-0 lead.

“Our defense was solid all night long,” said D-B coach Graham Clark, who was coaching his 300th game with the Indians. “Ooltewah was tough up front, but our defense got us turnovers and good field position numerous times.”

Williams’ 42-yard punt return set up the Tribe’s final score of the first half, and Drew Miller’s 28-yard field goal sent the Indians into the locker room up 24-0. Williams later had a drive-stopping interception on which he simply stole the ball from an Owls receiver.

“Dee set us up with another great punt return, and what a play on that interception,” Clark said. “He took the ball away on that play. That was awesome.”

Ooltewah scored its only points of the game on its initial second-half drive, Kyrell Sanford finding Andrew Manning on a 20-yard touchdown pass.

When Hicks fumbled just inside midfield two minutes later, the Owls seemingly had all the momentum. But again, the Tribe defense kept Ooltewah off the board.

The Indians’ lone score of the second half followed the Williams pick. An eight-play, four-minute drive culminated with Taylor diving in from a yard out.

D-B controlled the line of scrimmage and finished with 192 yards on 47 carries.

“That front five, our offensive line, they are harder than Mount Rushmore, harder than granite,” Clark said. “It’s a whole lot better line than when I played tackle. Those guys knock them off the ball. They are the strength of our football team.”

Taylor finished with 51 yards on 11 carries with a nifty 11-yard reception, and Nic Bristol had 24 yards on eight attempts. Hicks added 30 yards on three receptions.

“Our offensive line is as good as you could ask for,” Taylor said. “I just do my job and what I practice every day.”

Taylor was also part of defensive unit that limited the Owls to just 219 total yards and forced four turnovers.

Sincere Quinn, the running back who had missed the Owls’ last three games with an ankle injury, returned to rush for 68 yards on 15 carries and make five catches for 21 yards.

Clark knows the Indians’ challenge only gets tougher next week against Bradley Central.

“Great night in Kingsport tonight and we are right back here next week,” he said. “They have to come to The Fred and I get to eat and sleep in Kingsport. That’s a good thing.”