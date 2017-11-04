Bobcats knock out hobbled ’Blazers in first round

GRAY — Daniel Boone’s football team entered the TSSAA playoffs Friday with a No. 1 seed and some No. 2s on the depth chart in the starting lineup.

The injury-riddled Trailblazers were without talented running back/pass rusher Charlie Cole (hamstring) and defensive tackle Austin Cox (back), and leading receiver C.J. Carter (ankle) and center Walker Burleson (hamstring) missed the majority of what turned out to be a 16-0 loss to Knox Central at Nathan Hale Stadium.

Boone (8-3) had one first down in the second half and only 125 yards of offense the entire game.

Trailblazers coach Jeremy Jenkins could do little more than grimace when discussing the injuries.

“It’s just next man up this time of year,” Jenkins said. “We had a chance to do some stuff, but we just had one first down the second half. We just didn’t consistently get in any type of rhythm the second half.”

Central’s best weapon was senior kicker Ian Cummins. He was 3-for-3 on field goals and 5-for-5 on kickoffs into the end zone, and he had a 44- and 51-yarder among his five punts.

Cummins’ 34-yard field goal gave the Bobcats (6-5) a 3-0 lead with 11:12 remaining in the second quarter. Central stretched its lead to 10-0 with 8:34 left in the third quarter when Eli Sharp connected with Seth Armstrong for a 6-yard touchdown on a third-and-goal, play-action pass.

Cummins added a 35-yard field goal with 8:47 left in the game and a 24-yarder 92 seconds later after one of Edward Brodie’s two interceptions and a 14-yard return had given Central possession at the Boone 19-yard line.

“In a field-position game, their kicker was the player of the game,” Jenkins said. “He can kick, he can punt. We had to go 80 yards every time and he punted us inside the 10 twice. He’s the difference in the game.”

Senior quarterback Noah Shelton carried 17 times for 84 yards for Boone. He ran for 8 and 7 yards on successive carries to give Boone a first-and-goal at the 5 down 3-0 with 34 seconds left in the half. But back-to-back penalties left the ’Blazers with second-and-goal from the 27, and the Bobcats took their 3-0 lead to intermission.

“I thought if we could’ve scored down there at the end of the half ... not being able to score there was big,” Jenkins said. “But we really didn’t move ’em all night really good. Noah was the big thing we had running the ball, and they knew that, too.

“That’s the hardest bunch we’ve had to block all year. They were big up front and they could move.”

Treysean Moore rushed 27 times for 107 yards for Central.

Junior linebacker Tommy Kolb had a productive night for the Trailblazers, who held Central to 260 yards despite the lack of help from their offense.

“Tommy’s as good a linebacker as I’ve had here,” Jenkins said. “And Logan (Rivers) — all that bunch over there can really get after you. … I’m proud of the kids. But this time of year either you make plays or there’s no do-over.”