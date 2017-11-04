2-for-2: D-B’s Sasha Neglia claims back-to-back state cross country titles

NASHVILLE — “She just goes out and does her job. She lets her actions speak for her.”

That’s how Dobyns-Bennett coach Bob Bingham described Lady Indians sophomore sensation Sasha Neglia after she captured her second straight TSSAA Large School individual state cross country championship on Saturday on the demanding Percy Warner Park Steeplechase Course in Nashville.

Neglia employed her patented strategy of going straight for the lead and finished in a time of 18:15.71 over the 5,000-meter course.

Landri Wilcox of Cookeville, a freshman, finished at 18:34.93 ahead of Anderson County’s Maddy Moody (18:51.53). David Crockett senior Breanna Roy was seventh at 19:11.24.

The top 15 finishers earned all-state honors.

From the first stride, Neglia was in command.

“I wanted to start out with the lead and then try to build the gap,” she said. “I felt I got control of the race pretty early and then attacked the hills and made sure to keep crunching it on the downhills.”

And how does it feel to be a two-time state cross country champion?

“I’m not sure that has really sunk in just yet,” Neglia said. “It’s just really exciting to win it again.”

“She’s so mentally tough,” Bingham said. “She goes out there with a catch-me-if-you-can attitude and runs likes she’s on a mission.”

Ravenwood won the Large School girls team competition with a score of 102. Houston (132) was second and Dobyns-Bennett (161) third.

“Team-wise, we didn’t run as well as we wanted today,” Bingham noted. “We gave up too much ground after Sasha.”

Crockett (211) was eighth and Daniel Boone (251) finished 10th in the team race.

University High of Johnson City captured the boys’ Small School team championship with 62 points, easily outdistancing L&N Stem Academy (101). Seth Jinks of L&N won the individual title with his time of 17:09.90. The Bucs’ Bradley Porter (17:40.79) placed sixth and teammate Pablo Rivas (18:02.29) was 10th.

Siegel won the Large School boys title with 72 points, and Knoxville Catholic placed second (128). Daniel Boone (225) finished ninth and Science Hill (228) 10th.

Titus Winders of Henry County won the Large School boys individual crown after posting a time of 15:27.92. Silas Winders, his brother, was runner-up after crossing in 15:41.28.

Science Hill’s Jeb Jones (16:20.59) came in ninth and Cherokee’s Austin Kirkpatrick (16:28.61) was 14th to earn all-state honors.

Signal Mountain’s girls won the Small School team competition with 42 points. White House Heritage (94) was second at 94 and University High (99) third.

Dresden’s Anna Johnson was the Small School girls individual winner in a time of 20:02.95. Teammate Loral Winn was second (20:43.48), and Bekah Owen (21:36.58) of University High was fourth.