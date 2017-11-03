Cove captures Cumberland volleyball title

The Lady Eagles won their 30th Cumberland District volleyball championship in the last 34 years with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 win over Eastside.

Rye Cove, which has won 20 regional championships over the same period, will host the winner of Saturday’s Region 1D play-in match between Holston and Twin Valley on Monday in the regional quarterfinals.

Eastside will travel to Chilhowie on Monday, while J.I. Burton — the Cumberland’s third seed — will travel to Grundy in other Region 1D quarterfinal matches.

Burton advanced to the regional tournament by defeating Thomas Walker 25-13, 23-25, 25-21, 25-20 in Thursday’s Cumberland consolation match.

Rye Cove’s win over Eastside (12-12) was the third victory over the Lady Spartans this season.

“They played hard. They played typical Eastside tough defense,” said Rye Cove coach Greg Gilliam.

“We started dominating the net halfway through the first set. And then after that, our big girls started dominating. We had some big blocks and big hits, and they couldn’t stop it. They played their game, but our big girls played their game on the net.”

Callie Richardson controlled the net for Rye Cove (23-5) with 17 kills and five blocks, while Haley Tomlinson finished with 14 kills up front. Kaitlyn Vicars added seven kills and 13 digs, while Natalie Bishop had 25 digs and Grace Rhoton recorded 18.

Rye Cove senior Reagan Kerns added to her school record for career assists with 36, giving her 2,012.

Burton (13-6) got 24 kills and 20 digs from Kacie Culbertson in its win over Thomas Walker. Cheyenne Shepherd added 15 kills, 26 digs and five aces for the Lady Raiders, while Taylor Collins had 37 assists and Sarah Mullins finished with 24 digs.

Thomas Walker (12-11) was led by Haley Catron with 25 kills and three blocks. Carlee Bloomer added seven kills, while Shaina Corbin finished with 33 assists and 17 digs. Emily Owens added 25 digs and MaKensie Long finished with 23 digs for the Lady Pioneers.