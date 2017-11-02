Sullivan Co. youth football championships to be streamed live

KINGSPORT — Bloomingdale will host the Sullivan County Youth Football championship games Saturday morning beginning at 11 a.m. at Sullivan North High Schools.

The Times-News will be live-streaming all four games on its "Times-News Sports Live" Facebook page.

The first game at 11 a.m. is the JV (8-9 yr old) consolation game between Church Hill and Sullivan Pirates.

The 12:15 p.m. game is the Freshman (6-7 yr old) championship game featuring the Sullivan Pirates vs Bloomingdale.

The 1:30 p.m. game is the JV championship featuring Colonial Heights vs Bloomingdale.

The 2:45 p.m. game is the Varsity (10-12 yr old) championship featuring Colonial Heights vs. Bloomingdale.

Admission is $4 for adults and $1 for students. Children 5 and under are free.