Eastside, Rye Cove to battle for Cumberland volleyball title

RYE COVE — For J.I. Burton, it was finding a new level of intensity. For Eastside, it was withstanding the storm.

Second-seeded Eastside battled through a fiery start from the third-seeded Lady Raiders on Wednesday to take a 12-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-12 win in the Cumberland District volleyball tournament semifinals at Rye Cove High School.

Both teams will be back in action Thursday, with the Lady Spartans (12-11) taking on top-seeded Rye Cove in the tournament championship and Burton (12-6) facing Thomas Walker in the consolation game, which is the most critical match of the tournament. Three teams will advance from the district tournament to next week’s Region 1D tournament. Rye Cove and Eastside have already punched their tickets to regional play. The third team from the district in the region tournament will be the winner of Thursday’s consolation game.

After Burton handed Eastside a lopsided defeat in the first set of Wednesday’s semifinal match, Lady Spartan coach Brianne Bailey said she didn’t hold back in letting her seven seniors know what was at stake.

“I let into them pretty good and told them that this match secures a spot in the region,” said Bailey. “They responded pretty well.”

Burton coach Donnie Potter said her team played up to its full potential in the first set but had a letdown for the rest of the match.

“They’ve never beaten Eastside in their careers here, and that had a lot to do with. It got in their heads,” said Potter. “I told them that I know they can beat them, but until they believe that it’s really not going to matter.”

Eastside got 10 kills and from Emily Moore, while Tori Stevens added nine kills for the Lady Spartans. Hannah Wyrick added 32 digs for Eastside, which also got 20 assists from Lexi King and 15 assists from Eliza Johnson.

Burton’s Cheyenne Shepherd finished with 13 kills and five blocks for the Lady Raiders, while Kacie Culbertson had 10 kills and three aces, and Taylor Collins added 21 assists. Sarah Mullins finished with 15 digs for Burton.

With the loss, Burton faces a must-win against Thomas Walker (12-10) in the tournament’s consolation game.

Rye Cove (22-5) dominated its semifinal match with Thomas Walker. The Lady Eagles took a 25-9, 25-15, 25-6 win over the Lady Pioneers (12-10) with Callie Richardson recording 10 kills and six blocks for Rye Cove. Abby Vicars and Kaleigh Sloan added six kills each and Reagan Kerns finished with 28 assists.