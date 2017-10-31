Upcoming events (as of Oct. 30)

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times-News and does not always run in its entirety. To submit an event, email the Sports Department at sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department after 6 p.m. at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 323. The list normally is published on Tuesdays. Submissions must be received at least one week prior to the event and include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.

Basketball

LEAGUES/SIGNUPS

• ADULT BASKETBALL LEAGUE, hosted by Church Hill/Mount Carmel/Surgoinsville Recreation, will be registering teams through Nov. 3. The leagues for men and women will feature a three-on-three, halfcourt format. Each roster may have no more than eight players, and players are allowed to be on only one roster. Entry fee is $100 per team. To learn more, call the Rec Office at (423) 357-7010 or email Tim at recdirector@churchhilltn.gov.

TOURNAMENTS

• 20TH SHOOTING STARS Fall Tipoff Classic, for boys and girls in grades 3-7, will take place Nov. 11-12 at Science Hill in Johnson City. Entry fee is $90 (three-game guarantee). For more information, call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

• FUTURE STARS Fall Invitational Youth Classic, for boys and girls in grades 3-7, will be held Nov. 18-19 at the Carver Recreation Center in Johnson City. Entry fee is $90 (three-game guarantee). For more information, call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

• SHOOTING STARS Thanksgiving Invitational, for boys and girls in grades 3-7, will be held Nov. 25-26 at Science Hill in Johnson City. Entry fee is $90 (three-game guarantee). For more information, call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

Golf

TOURNAMENTS

• INAUGURAL THREE-PERSON Fall Scramble will take place Nov. 4-5 at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Jonesville. Saturday's round will serve both as the first round and the qualifying round. Entry fee is $55 for LPCC members and $75 for non-members, which includes a daily cart fee. Call (276) 523-0739 to enter.

Softball

CAMPS

• CARSON-NEWMAN ONE-DAY Instruction Camp, for girls of all ages, will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Vickee Kazee-Hollifield Softball Complex on the Jefferson City campus. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $45. Register online at cneagles.com/camps or contact Coach Kazee-Hollifield at vhollifield@cn.edu or assistant coach Michael Graves at mgraves@cn.edu.

SIGNUPS

• GIRLS 18-UNDER softball team is forming and all positions are needed. Call Bill Troutman at (423) 677-8944 for more information.

Volleyball

LEAGUES

• YWCA BRISTOL Volleyball League, for women’s quad teams, begins play on Nov. 9. Teams must register by Monday, Nov. 6. Cost is $25 per player; matches will be played Thursday evenings. For more information call the YWCA at (423) 968-9444 or contact Patty Bailey at p_bailey@ywcabristol.org. Anyone interested in playing pickleball may also contact Patty Bailey.

Wrestling

REGISTRATION

• SULLIVAN NORTH invites male and female students to wrestle in TSSAA competition this year as part of a co-op agreement with the Sullivan South wrestling program. The first day of practice is Monday, Oct. 30, but preseason workouts are underway. Athletes must have a physical before participating. To learn more, email lew4you@aol.com or call (423) 914-2237 after 5 p.m.