D-B girls, Boone boys rule in Region 1 cross country

Dobyns-Bennett sophomore Sasha Neglia broke her own meet and course records on the way to an overwhelming win in Thursday’s TSSAA Region 1 Large Schools girls cross country race on the grueling Daniel Boone course.

Neglia, the defending state champion, finished in a time of 17:53.1. David Crockett’s Breanna Roy was a distant second at 19:04.7.

“My approach was to attack and push up the hills and then take advantage of the downhills,” Neglia said.

The Lady Indians had their top five runners among the first 12 finishers, and their sixth runner finished 14th and seventh 21st. D-B posted a winning team score of 29 points to beat runner-up Crockett (62) and Boone (63).

The top three teams in each race qualified for the TSSAA meet on Nov. 4 in Nashville.

“The girls ran better today,” said D-B coach Bob Bingham. “Each of our girls knew who they had to beat and they took care of business.

“Today we put ourselves in position for next week’s state meet,” he added. “Today we were better, solid and took a step forward. There are probably four girls teams with a legitimate chance to win state, and I think we’re one of them.”

The Lady Indians finished second in the state last season.

Boone’s boys continued their dominance of Region 1 cross country with a 34-73 win over Science Hill. Morristown West finished third at 94. Running on their home course, the Trailblazers had all seven runners in the top 16 overall and five in the first 11 finishers.

“The guys did what they set out to do,” said Boone coach Len Jeffers. “They were patient, smart and put in a great all-around effort. Our main goal was to get to state. Now that we’ve accomplished that we’ll just go down there and do the best we can.”

Thursday’s win marked the sixth time in the last seven years that the Boone boys have won the Region 1 title. It will also be their seventh-straight trip to the state meet. It will be the first time since 1998 that both the Boone boys and girls qualified for state.

Science Hill’s Jeb Jones won the Large School boys individual title with a time of 16:24.8. Austin Kirkpatrick from Cherokee was second at 16:37.0 to qualify for the state meet.

“I just tried to stay close to Jeb,” Kirkpatrick noted. “He got away from me on the downhills, but overall it was a good race for me.”

The University School boys won the Small School division with a perfect score of 15 points. West Greene, with 66 points, was second. Sullivan North qualified for state by coming in third with 97 points.

“These guys were dedicated and worked hard all summer,” said North coach Anthony Gragg. “I told them before the race that today was their day. They gutted it out and got rewarded for their effort.”

The Bucs’ Porter Bradley won the individual title in a time of 17:19.0.

In the girls’ Small School race, University School posted another perfect score of 15 to take the title, led by individual winner Bekah Owen. Owen finished in 21:02.3.