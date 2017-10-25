Union girls win Mountain 7 cross country championship

Union placed four runners in the top 15 Wednesday on the way to winning the girls Mountain 7 cross country championship.

Union’s Carolina Vanover finished sixth to lead the Lady Bears runners, while Abigail Webb, Hannah Bryant and Hannah Houston all gained points. The trio placed 13-15 running together through the course at Veldon Dotson Park.

Union coach Mark Castle referred to the running as a group as pack running.

“We call it packing, and we run in a tight pack as much as we can,” said Castle. “There’s always strength in numbers, and with running, if you’re out there on an island by yourself, you tend to slow a little bit.

The packing attack worked with Union finishing with 55 points. With the win, the Lady Bears advanced to next Wednesday’s 2A Region D Championship at Lebanon. Second-place John Battle (61) and Ridgview (74), which finished third, also qualified for the regional championships.

Castle said he looks for all three teams as well as the district’s individuals to have a strong showing at the regional meet.

“There’s a lot of talented young people — boys and girls — and a lot of phenomenal coaches in this district as far as cross country is concerned,” he said.

Central (79) and Gate City (80) completed the team field.

Abingdon junior Kimberly Large advanced to next week’s 3A Region D championship by winning the individual district title. A drastic drop in temperatures helped Large pick up the win. Temps in the lower 50s at starting time of the race was right where Large wanted it.

“If I run in colder weather, I usually do better,” said Large. “I tried to keep a good pace, and at the end I was just able to take off.”

Central’s Carlee Salyers won the district’s Group 2A title, finishing second in the field. John Battle’s Claire Melton, Central’s Lauren Mulkey, Gate City’s Leah Baker, Union’s Vanover, Battle’s McKenna Poe, Gate City’s Kayla Bird, Ridgeview’s Haley Sykes and Battle’s Chelsey Carter rounded out the top 10.

In the boys’ championship, Abingdon dominated the field by placing four runners in the top 5. Central’s Andrew Deel finished fourth to break up the Falcons’ domination up front. Karl Theisen, Noah Wheeling and Ethan Blevins took the top three spots for Abingdon, while Gavin Timmons placed fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 individuals were Union’s Jacob Mullins, John Battle’s Andrew Smith, Union’s Nathan Hersel, Battle’s Samuel Reed and Union’s Jacob Bush.

Abingdon won the team title, scoring a 27. Union finished a distant second with a 47, while John Battle (74) placed third and Central (78) was fourth with Gate City (151) and Lee High (166) rounding out the field.

Abingdon advances to the Group 3A regional championships next week, with Union, John Battle and Central advancing to the 2A regional championships in Lebanon.