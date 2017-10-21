Chiefs spoil Vikings' Senior Night festivities

If Cherokee (5-4, 3-2) beats Daniel Boone in Big Red Valley next week, the Chiefs qualify for the TSSAA playoffs. A loss will throw a wrench into the postseason picture with several teams having two Region 1-5A losses each.

“That was the start we’d been looking for for a long time,” Cherokee coach Cody Baugh said. “Our defensive plan was solid this week. We felt like we were ready for whatever Tennessee High threw at us.”

Cherokee quarterback Collin Trent continued to demonstrate his worthiness as a two-headed offensive juggernaut, piling up 424 yards of total offense. Trent passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 122 yards.

Chiefs receiver Trey Courtney had eight receptions for 135 yards.

Baugh improved to 3-0 against the Vikings in his playing and coaching career.

“This one was the biggest win of the bunch, and it was beautiful,” he added.

The Vikings (6-4, 4-2) pulled to within 35-28 with 4:15 remaining in the game, but thanks to Trent and Jake Salyer, the Chiefs kept possession of the ball and kept Tennessee High from getting another opportunity.

The game started as a shootout.

Cherokee’s Connor Smith scored the first touchdown, catching a 20-yard strike from Trent.

After Vikings quarterback Courtland Carter tied the game with his 58-yard scoring jaunt, Cherokee tacked on two touchdowns, a 25-yard scoring pass to Jonas Leeper and a Carter Reynolds 1-yard run.

Tennessee High narrowed the Chiefs’ lead to seven when Ryan Gibson scored from 9 yards out, but Cherokee went into the half up 28-14 thanks to a 2-yard TD run by Salyer.

The Vikings struck first in the second half, but Salyer answered with a 3-yard TD catch from Trent in the third quarter.